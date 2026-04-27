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Mumbai Indians sign Keshav Maharaj as Santner's replacement

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
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April 27, 2026 21:12 IST

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South Africa's left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj replaces injured New Zealander Mitchell Santner in Mumbai Indians squad for the remainder of the IPL 2026.

Keshav Maharaj

IMAGE: South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj, who represented Rajasthan Royals in 2024, joins Mumbai Indians in JPL 2026 for a fee of Rs 75 lakh. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

Key Points

  • Mitchell Santner sustained a shoulder injury during Mumbai Indians's match against Chennai Super Kings.
  • Maharaj, a left-arm spinner, previously played for Rajasthan Royals, in IPL 2024.
  • Santner's injury occurred while attempting a catch, leading to a concussion substitute in the game.

South African spin-bowling all-rounder Keshav Maharaj replaced New Zealand's Mitchell Santner in the Mumbai Indians' squad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Santner was ruled out owing to a shoulder injury, sustained during the team's last match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against Chennai Super Kings.

 

"Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj as a replacement for Mitchell Santner, who has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 owing to a left shoulder injury," read a statement from the IPL on Monday.

"Santner sustained the injury during MI's last home game against Chennai Super Kings while attempting a catch near the boundary."

"Maharaj, an experienced left-arm spinner, recently featured in the T20I series against New Zealand. He has featured in two IPL matches, representing Rajasthan Royals in 2024. He joins MI for a fee of INR 75 lakh," it added.

Santner's Injury Details

Santner took a fine, diving catch to dismiss CSK's Kartik Sharma off Jasprit Bumrah and in the process hit his shoulder and head on the ground. He was later replaced by Shardul Thakur as a concussion substitute in the game.

MI head coach Jayawardene had informed that Santner was taken for scans after he felt of not being "stable".

"I think he hit his head first, neck, obviously the shoulder as well. He went for a scan because once he got back, he felt dizziness so he was lying down. Yes, the ice (pack) was there for the shoulder. But he felt that he wasn't stable so we took him for a scan in that situation," Jayawardene told reporters after the match.

MI will next be in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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