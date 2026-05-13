IPL 2026: Karnataka's Macneil Noronha joins CSK as injury replacement for Ramakrishna Ghosh

CSK have brought in Karnataka's Macneil Noronha to bolster their squad after injury to Ramakrishna Ghosh.

IMAGE: Macneil Noronha was recently awarded the M A Chidambaram Trophy at the BCCI Naman Awards for being the highest run-getter in the 2024-25 Colonel CK Nayudu Trophy. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/X

Key Points Ramkrishna Ghosh injured his right foot during a game against Mumbai Indians and is ruled out for the season.

Noronha, an all-rounder from Karnataka, will join CSK for Rs 30 lakh.

Noronha was recently awarded the M A Chidambaram Trophy for being the highest run-getter in the Colonel CK Nayudu Trophy (U-23).

Chennai Super Kings have picked Karnataka all-rounder Macneil Noronha as a replacement for injured all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh, an IPL media release stated on Wednesday.

Noronha Replaces Injured Ghosh

"Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have picked a player replacement for Ramakrishna Ghosh, who injured his right foot during their game against Mumbai Indians on May 3rd. He has been ruled out for the season. Macneil Noronha will join CSK for Rs 30 lakh as a replacement for Ghosh," the release stated.

Noronha's Recent Performances

An all-rounder from Karnataka, Noronha was recently awarded the M A Chidambaram Trophy at the BCCI Naman Awards for being the highest run-getter in the 2024-25 Colonel CK Nayudu Trophy (U-23).

Following a stellar season, Noronha received a call-up from the Karnataka team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, wherein he featured in three games for his state.

The 24-year-old scored a quickfire 34 and took a wicket against Tripura with his off-break.