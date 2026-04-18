From Disappointment Too Determination: Rabada Shifts Focus

Kagiso Rabada reflects on 'disappointing' IPL 2025 after powering Gujarat Titans to victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada celebrates with skipper Shubman Gill and teammates after dismissing Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad on Friday. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Kagiso Rabada reflects on a disappointing previous IPL season due to suspension and focuses on determination for Gujarat Titans.

Rabada's match-winning spell of 3/29 helped Gujarat Titans secure a crucial victory against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rabada and Mohammed Siraj exploited early movement to dismantle the KKR top order, restricting them to 180.

Rabada emphasises that winning is more important than net run rate in the early stages of the IPL tournament.

Gujarat Titans' third successive win moved them to fourth on the points table.

Kagiso Rabada reflected on a "disappointing" 2025 season but underlined his shift from being "desperate" to "determined" after producing a match-winning spell to guide Gujarat Titans to victory over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rabada, who missed a significant portion of the previous edition due to a recreational drug-related suspension, returned figures of 3 for 29, his best this season, to set up a five-wicket win in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Rabada's Mindset and IPL Comeback

"I didn't have a season (2025)... It is something that was really disappointing, especially being involved in such a set-up. I think Gujarat is a magnificent set-up, unbelievable," Rabada told reporters after the match.

"There is a part of me that really wants to do well for this franchise, but I don't think you want to be desperate. There is one thing being eager and another thing being desperate. I think desperation is probably the way that you want to go about things.

"As always, coming into an IPL season or any game of cricket that I play, I am incredibly determined to do well for the team and for myself."

Key Bowling Strategy and Early Wickets

The pace duo of Rabada (3/29) and Mohammed Siraj (2/23) dismantled the KKR top order, exploiting early movement to restrict them to 180.

"...with the new ball, perhaps there was a bit more moisture and there was a bit more two-paced, a little bit of uneven bounce, so the batsmen couldn't really throw their hands at everything, they had to really check their strokes," Rabada said.

"That was the decision and the decision was for myself and Siraj to bowl for the entire power play and on any given day you could have them five down in that power play but we will take three down any day," the 30-year-old South African speedster said.

"And then moving on to the middle overs and the death overs, it is just about executing a game plan that we feel is going to work based on what we have adapted or pre-planned what we wanted to do."

Winning Priority Over Net Run-Rate

Gujarat Titans registered their third successive win to move to fourth on the points table, though their net run rate remains only marginally above zero compared to the stronger figures of Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals.

"Look, the most important thing is to win. The net run rate is something that you want to be good but I don't think it is something that you prioritise," Rabada said.

"We know that we have the depth and the skill to score quicker, especially in the middle overs, but then again you have to trust the guys in the middle, you have to trust their natural games.

"This is only game number five, so there are quite a few more games left, nine games. There are a lot of games to improve that and sometimes it is just momentum, you don't want to go into a game wanting to get your net run rate higher.."

With this win, Gujarat Titans have improved their position in the IPL standings, increasing their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Rabada's performance will be crucial for the team's success in the upcoming matches. The Titans next face the Punjab Kings, another team vying for a playoff spot.