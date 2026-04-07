IPL 2026: Jaiswal, Jadeja, Hetmyer eye key milestones in RR vs MI clash

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja and Shimron Hetmyer are on the verge of key milestones as Rajasthan Royals prepare to face Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal is four sixes away from a ton of sixes in the IPL. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Yashasvi Jaiswal could become the fourth RR player after Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Shane Watson to reach the mark.

Ravindra Jadeja needs just 8 runs to complete 4,000 T20 runs.

Hetmyer could become the 10th player to reach 1000 runs for the franchise.

Rajasthan Royals trip of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, and middle-order pillars Shimron Hetmyer and Ravindra Jadeja, are on the cusp of personal milestones as they face Mumbai Indians during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday, April 7.

MI will aim to bounce back after a loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) while the Riyan Parag-led side will be aiming to make it three wins in a row as they play a home game in Barspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Jaiswal is just four more away from making it a century of sixes in the IPL. Currently in 69 matches and 68 innings, he has scored 2,259 runs at an average of 35.29, with a strike rate of 151.71, including two centuries and 16 fifties with 96 sixes. He could join the company of Sanju Samson (197), Jos Buttler (135) and Shane Watson (114) as the fourth player from the franchise to complete 100 sixes.

Jadeja eight runs away from special double

Also, legendary all-rounder Jadeja is just eight runs away from 4,000 runs in T20s, also becoming the second Indian after Hardik Pandya to get a double of 4,000 runs and 200 wickets in T20s. He has made 3,992 runs in 348 T20s and 253 innings at an average of 26.43 and a strike rate of 130.75, including five fifties.

West Indian Hetmyer, the franchise's designated finisher, is just 27 runs away from becoming the 10th player to complete 1,000 runs for the Rajasthan franchise. In 57 matches, he has made 983 runs in 51 innings at an average of 30.71 and a strike rate of 153.11, including three fifties.

His best season came in 2022, where he scored the bulk of his runs. In 15 matches and innings, he made 314 runs at an average of 44.85 and a strike rate of 153.92, with a fifty.