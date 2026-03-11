IPL 2026: Jadeja Returns to Rajasthan Royals, Greets Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Ravindra Jadeja's IPL journey comes full circle as he rejoins the Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026, marking an emotional return to the franchise where his career began.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja was seen sharing a cheerful moment with 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Photograph and video: Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

Key Points Ravindra Jadeja rejoins Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, returning to his original IPL franchise.



Jadeja's return was part of a trade deal involving Sanju Samson and Sam Curran.



Rajasthan Royals welcomed Jadeja back to the squad on March 10 after nearly two decades.



At the pre-season camp, Jadeja interacted with 14-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Ravindra Jadeja’s IPL journey has come full circle.

The veteran all-rounder has rejoined Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, returning to the franchise where he first made his mark in the league.

At the Royals’ pre-season camp, the 37-year-old Jadeja was seen sharing a cheerful moment with 14-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. In a video shared by the franchise on social media, the veteran all-rounder greeted the youngster warmly and asked him about his recent outing in the DY Patil T20 tournament in Mumbai.

‘Jab Vaibhav Sooryavanshi met Banna,’ Rajasthan Royals captioned the clip, capturing a wholesome moment between the experienced campaigner and the teenage talent.

Jadeja’s arrival at the camp also turned into a special moment for the franchise.

In another video shared by RR, the star all-rounder received a grand welcome as he joined the squad on March 10, marking an emotional homecoming after nearly two decades.

His return to Rajasthan came as part of a major trade deal involving Sanju Samson and Sam Curran. While Samson moved to CSK, Jadeja and Curran made the switch to the Royals.

There was speculation that Jadeja might take over the captaincy after his return, but the franchise instead backed Riyan Parag to lead the side in IPL 2026.