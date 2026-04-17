Iyer breaks Wankhede jinx as PBKS wallop MI

Shreyas Iyer ends his Wankhede drought with a fluent fifty as Punjab Kings chase down 195 to beat Mumbai Indians and go top of the table.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer scored a 35-bal 66 against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer scored his first Indian Premier League (IPL) fifty at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to break his poor run of scores at the venue, and continued his incredible form while chasing following a win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Key Points Shreyas Iyer scored his first IPL fifty at Wankhede Stadium.

Iyer continues to excel in run chases with remarkable consistency.

Punjab Kings chased down 195 in just 16.3 overs.

PBKS moved to the top of the IPL 2026 standings with the win.

Before this match, Iyer had scored just 196 runs in nine IPL matches at Wankhede, his domestic cricket home with Mumbai. But in the big match against five-time champions MI, he scored a fluent 35-ball 66, with five fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 188.57, scoring his first-ever fifty at the iconic venue in the IPL.

Iyer has been at the next level while chasing since he took the reins of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2024 and led them to the title. Since then, he has been a part of 14 successful run chases for KKR and PBKS, scoring 621 runs at an average of 124.2, with a strike rate of 173.5, including seven fifties. He has smacked 45 fours and 39 sixes in successful chases in this time frame.

As per CricViz, it is Iyer's phenomenal attacking intent this season which is standing out, which he has adopted, going against his more traditional, measured form of batting. His first 10-ball SR since IPL 2022 has been: 129.5 (2022), 133.6 (2024), 133.1 (2025) and now a massive 186.1 (2026 so far).

Shreyas' Punjab Kings now have most wins by a team against MI

He has led PBKS to their 18th win against MI, the most by a team against the five-time champions in the IPL besides CSK (18 in 39 matches). PBKS's 18 wins against MI have come in 35 matches. They also have six wins in 11 matches at Wankhede against MI in the IPL, the most by any IPL team, with CSK second at five wins in 13 matches.

Iyer is the sixth-highest run-getter this season, with 203 runs in four innings at an average of 67.66 and a strike rate of 187.96, with three fifties and a best score of 69*.

With this win, PBKS have moved to the top spot, with four wins and a no result, with nine points, dethroning the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). MI is at the ninth spot, with a win and four losses.

Put to bat first by PBKS, MI reached 195/6 courtesy a 122-run stand between Quinton de Kock (112* in 60 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and Naman Dhir (50 in 31 balls, with three fours and three sixes). Arshdeep Singh (3/22) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS.

Despite some early wickets, Prabhsimran Singh (80* in 39 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) and ever-consistent Iyer (66 in 35 balls, with five fours and four sixes) took PBKS to the target in 16.3 overs.