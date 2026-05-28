It felt like a tsunami had hit them: Chopra on SRH bowlers' struggles vs Sooryavanshi

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra praised Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his fearless batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi toyed with SRH's bowling attack, smashing 97 off just 29 balls to help Rajasthan Royals post a massive 243/8 in the IPL 2026 Eliminator. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 97 off 29 balls with 12 sixes and five fours against SRH.

Aakash Chopra called it one of the best counter-attacking innings by an opener in recent times.

The 15-year-old has scored 680 runs this season at a strike rate of 242.85.

Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi tore apart Sunrisers Hyderabad’s experienced bowling attack with a stunning display of fearless hitting in the IPL 2026 Eliminator at Mullanpur on Wednesday, May 27 2026, leaving even Australian star pacer Pat Cummins searching for answers.

The Rajasthan Royals youngster smashed 97 off just 29 balls to power his team into Qualifier 2 and earned glowing praise from former India opener Aakash Chopra.

Sooryavanshi hammered 12 sixes and five boundaries in a breathtaking knock that helped the Royals post 243 for 8 in the knockout clash. RR went on to defeat SRH by 47 runs to stay alive in the tournament.

• Sooryavanshi, The Six Machine

Cummins, Malinga Left Without Answers

Speaking on Star Sports, Chopra said SRH’s bowlers had plans against the teenager, but nothing worked once he settled at the crease.

"Bowlers usually have a plan against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Pat Cummins started with yorkers and Vaibhav could not score initially. But once he got his eye in, the bowlers looked helpless. It felt like a tsunami had hit them. And when a batter like Vaibhav is in that kind of form, there is very little you can do except watch," Chopra said.

He added that despite SRH having world-class bowlers like Cummins and Eshan Malinga, Sooryavanshi played with remarkable control and confidence.

"Forget his age for a moment and just look at the quality of the innings. This was one of the best counter-attacking knocks by an opener in a long time. The bowlers had plans, but those plans failed. That is the sign of a special player," Chopra noted.

• Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The Don Bradman Of T20 Cricket

Sooryavanshi's breakout season

The teenager has been one of the biggest stars of the season. In 15 innings, Sooryavanshi has aggregated 680 runs at an average of 45.33 and an explosive strike rate of 242.85. His tally includes one century and four half-centuries, with a best score of 103.

The Royals will now face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 on Friday (May 28) for a place in the final, where defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are waiting.