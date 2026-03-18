IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan to lead SRH in Pat Cummins' absence; Abhishek Sharma named vice-captain

SRH confirmed that Cummins will sit out "a few games" as he recovers from a back problem picked up ahead of the 2025-26 Ashes.

IMAGE: Wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan has been named the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Pat Cummins to miss early IPL 2026 matches due to back injury.

Ishan Kishan named stand-in captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kishan's recent form and leadership record support the decision.

Australia's white-ball captain Pat Cummins will miss the opening matches of IPL 2026 due to a back injury, forcing Sunrisers Hyderabad to appoint a temporary leader. India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will take charge in his absence, with Abhishek Sharma named vice-captain.

Cummins sidelined with back injury

SRH confirmed that Cummins will sit out "a few games" as he recovers from a back problem picked up ahead of the 2025-26 Ashes.

The seaming all-rounder played only one match in the Ashes before missing the rest of the series. He was also unavailable for the 2026 T20 World Cup due to the same issue.

Kishan to lead SRH

In Cummins' absence, Kishan has been handed the captaincy role, while swashbuckling opener Abhishek will assist him as deputy.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan with Abhishek Sharma. Photograph: Sunrisers Hyderabad/X

The franchise announced the decision officially, stating that the arrangement will remain in place until Cummins regains full fitness.

Strong form backs Kishan’s elevation

Kishan's appointment comes on the back of consistent performances in domestic and international cricket.

He led Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title in 2025, finishing as the tournament's top scorer with 517 runs. He also impressed in India’s successful T20 World Cup campaign in 2026, scoring 317 runs.

After being signed by SRH for Rs 14.5 crore (Rs 145 million) ahead of IPL 2025, Kishan made an immediate impact with a century on debut and went on to score 354 runs in the season.