IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan drops wicketkeeping mid-season?

Ishan Kishan, the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, is contemplating giving up wicketkeeping to enhance his captaincy and improve team strategy in IPL 2026, potentially changing the dynamics of the team.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan highlighted the difficulty of managing both captaincy and wicketkeeping responsibilities effectively. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ishan Kishan, stand-in captain for Sunrisers Hyderabad, is considering stepping back from wicketkeeping to focus on captaincy.

Kishan believes relinquishing wicketkeeping will improve communication with bowlers and on-field strategy.

Salil Arora took over wicketkeeping duties in the recent match against Rajasthan Royals.

The tactical adjustment appeared to yield positive results, with SRH securing a dominant victory.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a mixed start to their IPL 2026 season, with two wins and three losses from their first five matches.

They began with a tough defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high-scoring opener, despite posting a 200-plus total. A strong response followed with a comfortable win over Kolkata Knight Riders, but momentum slipped again as they suffered back-to-back losses against Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings.

Against Rajasthan Royals on Monday, though, SRH finally looked like a complete unit.

A commanding all-round performance -- driven by stand-in captain Ishan Kishan’s fluent 44-ball 91 and excellent bowling displays from debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain -- helped them secure a convincing 57-run victory.

Kishan's Potential Role Change

Kishan, who has been leading the side in the absence of injured Pat Cummins, spoke about a key tactical shift after the win. He suggested he may continue stepping away from wicketkeeping duties so he can be more involved in on-field strategy and improve communication with his bowlers. In this match, the gloves were handed to Salil Arora.

Explaining the decision, Kishan highlighted the difficulty of managing both responsibilities at once, ‘I think, as a captain, I felt, there was some miscommunication going on. Sometimes your keeping, time is not there. You're not able to communicate with your bowlers what the plans are.’

He further added, ‘So it's better to be there, discuss with them what they're going to bowl so that we can... set the field accordingly. And that was the plan and I think it worked pretty well for us. (is that the way going forward?) Hopefully, yes.’

The adjustment appeared to pay immediate dividends, with SRH showing greater clarity in planning, sharper communication, and a more controlled overall performance in a much-needed dominant win.