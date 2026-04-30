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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: 'Is he AI?' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shocks cricket world

IPL 2026: 'Is he AI?' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shocks cricket world

By REDIFF CRICKET
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April 30, 2026 15:32 IST

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The meteoric rise of 15-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has ignited a debate about whether his extraordinary talent is natural or enhanced by artificial intelligence, leaving international stars in disbelief.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is rewriting IPL records at 15. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

Key Points

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become the fastest to reach 400 runs in a single season, sparking AI speculation.
  • Pakistani analyst Nauman Niaz jokingly accused Sooryavanshi of using artificial boosts in his bat.
  • Jos Buttler admitted he questioned if Sooryavanshi was an AI creation, texting Jofra Archer in disbelief.

The 15-year-old sensation has been so extraordinary that talk of ‘AI in his bat’ doesn’t sound entirely out of place.

With 400 runs in just eight matches, Sooryavanshi has become the fastest to reach the milestone in a single season. And he’s not done yet. Sitting just 25 runs behind Abhishek Sharma in the Orange Cap race.

 

AI Allegations and Sooryavanshi's Response

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

The ‘AI’ chatter only picked up after Pakistani analyst Nauman Niaz jokingly accused him of using some sort of artificial boost in his bat. When asked about it in a video shared by Rajasthan Royals, Sooryavanshi didn’t miss a beat.

Bhagwan ne laga ke diya hai. Upar he bola tha ki bat mein tumhare kuch laga ke de raha hu, ussi ka istemal kar raha hu (God has put something in it (bat)). He had already said from above that I’m giving you something in your bat — I’m just using that),’ Vaibhav said.

International Stars Express Disbelief

Even seasoned international stars are struggling to process what they’re witnessing.

Jos Buttler, currently with Gujarat Titans, admitted he had to double-check if the youngster was real. Speaking on a podcast with Stuart Broad, Buttler revealed he even messaged Jofra Archer in disbelief.

Buttler's Reaction and Future Prospects

‘I actually texted Jofra and asked, ‘Is he AI? Has Elon Musk created this teenage sensation who is just a wizard with the bat?’ But no, he is real – and he is brilliant to watch. He is becoming a seriously exciting player, and I think there’s a very good chance we could see him in England this summer,’ Buttler said.

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