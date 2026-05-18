IPL 2026: Irfan Pathan slams Dhruv Jurel for slow strike rate against Delhi Capitals

According to Pathan, Rajasthan Royals scored only 33 runs in the last six overs, which prevented them from crossing the 200-run mark.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel stroked 53 off 40 balls laced with five boundaries and two sixes against Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Irfan Pathan said Dhruv Jurel’s 53 off 40 balls slowed Rajasthan Royals in a must-win match against Delhi Capitals.

Jurel is enjoying his best IPL with the bat, scoring 367 runs in 12 matches at an average of 33.36

Rajasthan collapsed from 162/2 to 193/8 as Mitchell Starc took four wickets and Delhi’s bowlers dominated the final overs.

KL Rahul and Abhisek Porel scored half-centuries to help Delhi Capitals chase the target with five wickets and four balls remaining.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan criticised Dhruv Jurel after Rajasthan Royals’ defeat to Delhi Capitals, saying the wicketkeeper-batter should have scored faster and helped his side cross the 200-run mark.

Rajasthan Royals looked set for a big total after reaching 162/2, but a late collapse saw them finish on 193/8 in 20 overs. Fast bowler Mitchell Starc led DC's fightback with figures of 4/39, while Lungi Ngidi and Madhav Tiwari also struck key blows.

Jurel scored 53 from 40 balls with five fours and two sixes, but his innings came at a much slower pace compared to captain Riyan Parag, who made 51 off just 26 balls with five sixes.

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Pathan Questions Jurel’s Slow Fifty in RR Defeat

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pathan said Rajasthan managed only 33 runs in the last six overs and blamed the slowdown for the team failing to post a bigger total.

"Rajasthan scored just 33 runs from the last six overs. Dhruv Jurel is a good batter, but scoring 50 runs off 40 balls, you expect someone who has played 40 balls to have a better strike rate. That was a mistake, and because of this, they could not cross 200," he said.

Despite the criticism, Jurel has enjoyed a strong IPL season, scoring 367 runs in 12 matches at an average above 33 and a strike rate of more than 151, including four half-centuries.

Earlier, after the dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a quick 46 off 21 balls and shared a 70-run partnership with Jurel. Parag then added momentum before Rajasthan lost wickets rapidly in the closing overs.

Rahul, Porel Guide Capitals to Comfortable Chase

In reply, Abhisek Porel made 51 off 31 balls, while KL Rahul scored 56 off 42 balls as Delhi built a 105-run partnership. Captain Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma completed the chase with five wickets and four balls to spare.

Delhi Capitals are seventh in the points table with 12 points from 13 matches, while Rajasthan Royals are fifth with 12 points from 12 games.