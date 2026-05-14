IPL 2026: Irfan Pathan reveals what Virat Kohli did before his epic century

Irfan Pathan lauded Virat Kohli's remarkable century against Kolkata Knight Riders, emphasising his dedication and swift return to form after recent setbacks in the T20 match.

IMAGE: Irfan Pathan noted Virat Kohli's eagerness to overcome recent ducks and his proactive preparation. Photograph: RCB/X

Key Points Irfan Pathan praised Virat Kohli's determination after scoring a century against KKR.

Kohli became the first Indian to score 10 T20 centuries and reach 14,000 runs.

Kohli's celebration after his first run showed his passion and joy for the game.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan hailed Virat Kohli for his sensational century against Kolkata Knight Riders, pointing out how keen he was to overcome a dip after two back-to-back ducks and was the first player on the ground even when it was raining before the match, taking a good look at the surface.

Kohli's Record-Breaking Performance

After two back-to-back ducks, Virat's bat created history as he became the first Indian to score 10 T20 centuries and reach the 14,000 run mark against KKR at Raipur on Wednesday. Handing RCB their eighth win in 12 matches, the defending champions now have a chance of finishing within the top two in the points table, currently at the top of the table.

Pathan's Observations on Kohli's Dedication

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Pathan said, "Virat Kohli is not just the name of a player, but it is an emotion. The ground was wet, we were preparing for the game. It was raining. I saw Kohli come out to the ground first. He was looking at the ground, the pitch, and how wet it was. All other players came after him. This is the guy who has achieved everything. But after two zeroes, he came first to the ground as he wanted to plan and make an impact. He wanted it not to rain again and for the match to happen. He was so keen, just after a small failure, so keen to overturn that failure."

The Joy of Scoring Runs

Irfan also spoke on Virat's fist-pumping celebration after opening his run tally, saying that "it felt like a small kid who gets so happy after getting a run."

Kohli's Adaptability

"Before the game began, I had said that if some player could go back to his old template in the same tournament, that is only one guy - Virat Kohli. This season, he has played 30 per cent aerial shots. In this game, it was necessary to go back to his old template. If there is one player who can switch so nicely, it is Kohli," he stated.