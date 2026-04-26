Karthik: IPL's rising scores reshaping modern cricket

Dinesh Karthik believes the Indian Premier League is setting a new benchmark for modern cricket, with teams constantly adapting to escalating scoring trends and leveraging data analytics for enhanced performance.

IMAGE: RCB's Jitesh Sharma said RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik. Photograph: RCB/Instagram

Key Points Dinesh Karthik believes the IPL's high-scoring trends require constant reinvention from teams.

Karthik highlights the IPL's intense competition and high standards as a benchmark for modern cricket.

He notes the increasing importance of data analytics in fine-tuning team performance in the IPL.

Karthik praises Rajat Patidar's consistency and composure under pressure, attributing it to self-improvement.

Karthik acknowledges Krunal Pandya as a trendsetter in finger spin bowling, changing the landscape of the game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik on Sunday said the ever-escalating scoring trends in the Indian Premier League have forced teams to constantly reinvent, even as he hailed the tournament as a benchmark for modern-day cricket.

With 200-plus totals becoming routine this season, Karthik admitted that planning has become increasingly complex for both batters and bowlers.

On Saturday, Punjab Kings pulled off a record-breaking chase of 265 against Delhi Capitals.

The Challenge Of High Scoring In IPL

IMAGE: Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer batted with calm as he took his team over the line after scoring 71 off 36 deliveries in a record chase against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

"It is obviously a challenge. Batting-wise, you try to be more aggressive and with the ball, you try to protect as much as you can. The game is constantly raising the bar and players need to reinvent to keep pace," he said on the eve of RCB's clash against Delhi Capitals.

Calling the IPL a "different brand of cricket altogether", Karthik said the high standards are a result of intense competition among evenly matched teams.

"Every team is pushing the other to do something special to win. That's what you want in terms of rivalry and standard. The IPL is in a very good place and, in many ways, an example of how cricket and even sport should be played," he noted.

The Evolving Role Of Bowlers

On the bowling front, he acknowledged the pressures of the "new normal", where totals in excess of 220 are frequently chased down.

"It almost feels like 220 is the old 180. Bowlers are challenged because pitches are flat and batters have expanded their range and power. As a unit, you need to be very aware and keep evolving, possibly with more variations," he said.

The Importance Of Data Analytics

Karthik also underlined the role of data analytics in modern cricket, revealing that RCB are increasingly relying on metrics to fine-tune performance.

"We do use data and try to understand how to use it to our advantage. Our analyst brings interesting insights and it's up to the coaching group to interpret and apply them. It's been a fascinating learning curve," he said.

Praise For Rajat Patidar And Other Players

Lavishing praise on skipper Rajat Patidar, Karthik credited his consistency to constant self-improvement and composure under pressure.

"He is someone who keeps upping his standards. He reviews his game every season and works on areas of improvement. On the field, he is composed and makes very good decisions under pressure," he said.

Karthik added that Patidar benefits from the guidance of experienced players such as Virat Kohli, Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as well as wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, whom he described as a "good lieutenant".

On Pandya's evolution, Karthik termed the all-rounder a "trendsetter" in finger spin bowling.

"He is pushing the boundaries of what finger spin means, bowling deliveries people couldn't fathom a few years ago. He uses them smartly to create doubt in the batter. He will be remembered for changing the landscape of finger spin," he said.

Karthik also lauded Jitesh's improvement behind the stumps, attributing it to disciplined practice and behind-the-scenes work with the coaching staff.

"He has been very meticulous and is constantly working on his skills. He is definitely a better keeper now and that's reflecting in the kind of catches he is taking," he said.

On senior pro Kohli, Karthik said the former India captain continues to evolve with a clear method to his preparation.

"He goes back every year, assesses his game and comes back with a plan. The way he practices is a lesson for any young player. To keep up with the pace of the game and still produce match-winning performances is remarkable," he added.

Karthik also confirmed that opener Phil Salt remains unavailable due to injury, and in that context Jacob Bethel might get an extended run as Kohli's partner.