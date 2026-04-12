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Powerplay carnage: IPL run-rates cross 10 for first time

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
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April 12, 2026 19:23 IST

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Powerplay scoring in the IPL has reached an all-time high, with run-rates crossing 10 per over as batters dominate early overs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been at the forefront of aggressive batting in the Powerplay overs for Rajasthan Royals this season

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been at the forefront of aggressive batting in the Powerplay overs for Rajasthan Royals this season. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

It is clearly not the right time to be a bowler in T20 cricket, as run rates in the powerplay phase during the Indian Premier League (IPL) have averaged 10 per over on average for the first time ever.

Key Points

  • IPL powerplay run-rate has reached a record 10.47 runs per over this season.
  • It is the first time powerplay scoring has crossed 10 runs per over.
  • Last season’s powerplay run-rate stood at 9.61, showing a sharp increase.

As per data from CricViz, the powerplay run-rate during this year's IPL touched the all-time high of 10.47 runs per over. During the previous season, this rate was 9.61 per over.

The run-rate during the powerplay has been on the rise this decade as players have gained a better understanding of the need to maximise the powerplay overs, where the field positions are in favour of the batters.

In the 2020 and 2021 seasons, this rate was 7.71 runs per over and jumped to 7.82 in the 2022 and 8.43 in the 2023 season. During the 2024 season, it started to touch extreme highs of 9.49, especially with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma breaking powerplay records.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho

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