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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: Injury scare? Why Virat Kohli didn't take the field vs MI

IPL 2026: Injury scare? Why Virat Kohli didn't take the field vs MI

By REDIFF CRICKET
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April 12, 2026 22:45 IST

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Virat Kohli's potential ankle injury has cast a shadow over Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory against Mumbai Indians, raising concerns about his availability for upcoming IPL matches.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli reacts as he walks after losing his wicket. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • Virat Kohli sparked injury concerns after not fielding in the second innings of the RCB vs MI match.
  • Reports suggest Kohli may have sustained an ankle injury while batting during RCB's innings.
  • The high-scoring match between RCB and MI saw both teams facing potential setbacks due to injuries.

The high-scoring clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday took an unexpected turn, with both sides hit by worrying injury scares to key batters.

SCORECARD: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

After RCB posted a towering 240/4, Virat Kohli -- who had earlier struck a fluent half-century -- did not take the field for the second innings.

He was later spotted in the dugout in a change of kit, with reports suggesting he may have picked up an ankle injury while batting. 

 

Commentators also hinted the issue could have developed during his innings.

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