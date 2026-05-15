IPL 2026: Inconsistent KKR fight to stay alive as GT chase top-two finish

Kolkata Knight Riders are back at Eden Gardens under pressure to survive, but face a confident Gujarat Titans chasing momentum and a top-two spot in a crucial late-season battle.

IMAGE: KKR’s campaign has been hampered by slow starts, unstable combinations, and a delayed first win. Photograph: KKR/X Key Points Kolkata Knight Riders are in a must-win situation, with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread after an inconsistent season..

Gujarat Titans arrive in red-hot form, riding a five-match winning streak and pushing for a top-two finish.

Injuries and key absences, including concerns around Varun Chakravarthy, have disrupted KKR’s bowling balance despite strong spells from Sunil Narine and Rinku Singh’s contributions with the bat.

GT’s strength has been their well-rounded attack and top-order consistency, with Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan leading a dominant batting unit backed by in-form bowlers like Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan.

Back home after nearly a month on the road and with their campaign hanging by a thread, Kolkata Knight Riders will look to stay alive in the IPL when they face a rampaging Gujarat Titans side chasing a top-two finish in Kolkata on Saturday.

KKR’s season on the edge

It has been another inconsistent and underwhelming season for KKR under veteran Ajinkya Rahane, whose appointment as captain itself had raised questions after the franchise finished a disappointing eighth under him last year.

KKR had to wait till their seventh match (halfway stage) of the season to register their first win and have looked far from a settled side throughout the campaign, with questionable team selections and batting-order hurting their rhythm.

Their brief revival, which brought four consecutive wins starting with the victory over Rajasthan Royals in their last home match on April 19, ended with a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru after sloppy fielding and a batting masterclass by Virat Kohli.

KKR now have three matches remaining and can reach a maximum of 15 points if they win all of them, but even that may not guarantee a playoff berth as qualification would then depend on other results.

Another defeat, however, would virtually end their campaign and could also intensify scrutiny on Rahane's future with the franchise.

Their four-match winning run was built largely around the return to form of spin twins Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, along with consistent contributions from vice-captain Rinku Singh.

But Chakravarthy's absence against RCB because of a fractured left leg proved costly.

Varun comeback

There is some relief for KKR though, with head coach Abhishek Nayar hinting at the spinner's return.

"We're always excited to go back (home). We have our fans there, and we're looking to make sure when Varun comes back in the next game, we get our strong bowling side back together and use home conditions to our advantage," Nayar had said after the six-wicket defeat to RCB.

KKR's batting has lacked consistency all season and even former captain Sourav Ganguly publicly questioned the team management's handling of Rinku, saying at an event that the left-hander bats "too low".

Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been one of the few bright spots with 340 runs, including four fifties, at a strike rate of 139.44, while Rinku has scored 286 runs at 148.95 with two half-centuries.

The duo will have key roles to play in KKR's remaining home fixtures against Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

GT’s winning momentum

In contrast, the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans have looked like one of the most complete teams this season, winning five matches in a row to draw level on points with table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

GT's surge has been driven largely by a bowling attack that has clicked at the right time.

Kagiso Rabada has produced two Player-of-the-Match performances during the streak, Jason Holder has earned two awards himself, while Rashid Khan appears to have rediscovered his old magic.

Their bowling has blended perfectly with a strong top-order led by Gill and Sai Sudharsan.

Sudharsan has once again been among the most prolific batters of the season. After winning the Orange Cap last year with 759 runs, the left-hander has already amassed 501 runs this season and trails current leader Heinrich Klaasen by just seven runs. He has struck five fifties in his last six innings, including a century.

Gill, too, has looked in sublime touch, while Washington Sundar has quietly anchored the middle-order effectively.

GT also hope England star Jos Buttler rediscovers his rhythm after a relatively quiet season by his standards.

Playoff permutations at stake

With league matches against KKR and Chennai Super Kings remaining, Gujarat Titans will be keen to seal a top-two finish and secure the safety net that comes with it in the playoffs.

Eden Gardens has offered assistance to bowlers this season and KKR's hopes could rest heavily on Narine, Chakravarthy and Green making early breakthroughs against GT's formidable top order.

Head to Head

Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders have met six times in the IPL so far, with Gujarat holding the upper hand in the rivalry.

GT have won four of those encounters, while KKR have managed just one victory. One match ended with no result, keeping the head-to-head tilted in Gujarat’s favour. In terms of scoring patterns, GT’s highest total against KKR is 204, while their lowest is 181 — showing a fairly consistent batting effort in this matchup.

KKR, meanwhile, have gone as high as 207 against GT, but have also been restricted to a low of 148, reflecting their ups and downs against Gujarat’s attack.

Pitch and weather report

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans clash at Eden Gardens is expected to be played on a typically batting-friendly surface.

The pitch usually offers good bounce and carry, allowing batters to play through the line early on. Pacers may get some movement with the new ball but conditions tend to settle quickly, bringing stroke-making into play. As the innings progresses, spinners and slower variations often become more effective during the middle overs.

Chasing is generally the preferred option at Eden Gardens, thanks to the quick outfield and improving pitch under lights, which makes run-scoring easier in the second innings.

Weather conditions are expected to be hot in Kolkata, with temperatures around 29°C during match time after peaking near 37°C earlier in the day. There is a 40 per cent chance of rain but forecasts still suggest a likely full game.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik



Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna

Match info

May 16 2026, 7:30 PM IST. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Where to Watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 7.30 pm IST, while JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.