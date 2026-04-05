'Important for Rajasthan Royals that Riyan Parag commands respect': Irfan Pathan

Riyan Parag's strategic captaincy and key bowling performances led the Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling victory over the Gujarat Titans, earning praise from cricket analysts.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag with Ravi Bishnoi during the IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Riyan Parag's bold captaincy decisions, including strategic bowler choices, significantly contributed to Rajasthan Royals' victory.

Jofra Archer's crucial 19th over, conceding only four runs, shifted the momentum in Rajasthan's favour.

Tushar Deshpande's accurate yorkers in the final over secured the win for Rajasthan Royals

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan reckons the bold decisions taken by Riyan Parag in the final overs in Rajasthan Royals' thrilling win over Gujarat Titans will significantly boost his confidence as a leader.

Parag, who took over Royals' captaincy this season, made a key tactical call in the final moments, handing Jofra Archer the crucial 19th over, while the experienced Tushar Deshpande bowled the final over.

"This was the best game of the season so far. It was very important for Rajasthan that Riyan Parag commands that respect while leading the side," Pathan said on JioStar.

"He made that difficult call in the last over, and that decision went in favour of Rajasthan, which will give him a lot of confidence as a leader. He went to Jofra Archer to bowl that 19th over, and generally, you go with your more experienced bowler in the penultimate over."

Archer justified the move with a superb over, conceding just four runs and applying the brakes on Gujarat's chase. Deshpande then held his nerve to defend 10 runs in the final over as Royals edged Gujarat Titans by six runs.

"Jofra used his experience, used his pace, and didn't give any room to either Rabada or Rashid Khan, who were going strong. That over set it up nicely for Tushar Deshpande, because if GT had gotten 10 runs off it, the game would have been done then. It was a special over from Jofra."

"And credit to Tushar Deshpande, who held his nerve and bowled accurate yorkers, one after the other, to get his side home," Pathan added.

Gujarat Titans' Reliance On Top Order

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans continue to rely heavily on their top three of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler to shoulder the scoring responsibility.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin noted that Sai Sudharsan stepped up in Gill's absence against Royals.

Opening the innings, Sudharsan scored a 44-ball 73 to give his team a perfect platform to chase 211. However, a cluster of wickets in the middle overs saw GT lose the momentum.

"Sai Sudharsan knew that Shubman wasn't playing today, so he had to do the heavy lifting himself. The way he started showed that he understands his strengths. He used pace well, guiding the ball towards third man, and then played some good cover drives on the front foot," Ashwin said.

"He took on Jadeja immediately after he came into the attack, made use of the pace, and followed it up with a slog sweep. These are the strong areas for Sudharsan, which he relies on, and he got the results.

"He needs to play like this, carry the innings, but at a good tempo. And for the Gujarat Titans, missing Shubman Gill was a big setback. So obviously, when Shubman returns, this opening combination will be key for them going forward, yet again," he added.