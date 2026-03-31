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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: Impeccable line and length, Saba Karim hails Rajasthan Royals' Nandre Burger

IPL 2026: Impeccable line and length, Saba Karim hails Rajasthan Royals' Nandre Burger

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March 31, 2026 17:17 IST

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Karim pointed out that Burger possesses the ability to "hurry the batter and catches them off guard with unexpected deliveries".

Nandre Burger

IMAGE: Nandre Burger’s figures of 2/26 earned him the Player of the Match award in Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2026 opener against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on Monday, March 30, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Saba Karim hailed Rajasthan Royals pacer Nandre Burger’s disciplined bowling against Chennai Super Kings.
  • Karim highlighted Burger’s accuracy and ability to hurry batters.
  • RR dominated with both ball and bat to crush CSK in their season-opener.

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim praised South African pacer Nandre Burger for his decisive opening spell that put Chennai Super Kings on the back foot in Rajasthan Royals' IPL opener in Guwahati on Monday, March 30, 2026.

Bowling on a pace-friendly surface at the Barsapara stadium, Burger stuck to a disciplined good length and used movement effectively to trouble the batters.

He dismissed Sanju Samson with a delivery that moved away late, and surprised youngster Ayush Mhatre with a sharp bouncer.

 

Speaking on 'Amul Cricket Live', Karim highlighted Burger’s accuracy and ability to hurry batters with unexpected variations.

"Nandre Burger is rapid, and his line and length were quite impeccable. He bowled a special delivery to dismiss Sanju Samson. It was a natural variation that took the ball away from Samson. He took Ayush Mhatre by surprise with his sharp bouncer. Left-arm pacers in any case flourish bowling those kinds of deliveries." 

Also Read: IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi's 15-Ball Fifty Powers RR Past CSK

Catching batters off guard

Karim pointed out that Burger possesses the ability to "hurry the batter and catches them off guard with unexpected deliveries".

"On a Guwahati pitch that was in favour of the pacers, Burger stuck to the good length deliveries, and they worked wonderfully for him," Karim added.

Opting to bowl first, RR had CSK tottering at 57/6 at one point with Jofra Archer (2/19), Burger (2/26) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/18) striking.

Although knocks from Jamie Overton (43), Kartik Sharma (18), and Sarfaraz Khan (17) helped CSK reach 127 in 19.4 overs, RR openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (52 off 17 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (38 not out off 36 balls) put up a solid 75-run stand as the Royals overhauled the target in 12.1 overs.

Also Read: 15 YO Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Rewriting IPL History

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