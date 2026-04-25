'If they can, we can too': Shreyas on PBKS' record chase vs DC

Shreyas Iyer explains Punjab Kings’ mindset behind record 265 chase vs Delhi Capitals, hailing KL Rahul’s 152.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul congratulates Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh after the match. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Punjab Kings' (PBKS) pulled off a record run-chase against Delhi Capitals (DC) and PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer highlighted his team's mindset to capitalise on the powerplay during the massive chase.

He also hailed Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul's record-breaking century, which went in vain as PBKS continued their unbeaten run after chasing down 265 runs, the highest-ever in T20s.

Key Points Punjab Kings pulled off the highest successful chase in T20 history, chasing 265 against Delhi Capitals.

Captain Shreyas Iyer highlighted the team’s powerplay-first mindset as key to the win.

Iyer said the mindset was simple: 'if they can score, we can too,' reflecting belief during the chase.

Rahul smashed a record-breaking 152 not out in 67 balls, making him the first Indian to score a 150 in the IPL and the holder of India's highest men's T20 score, as DC put on a massive 264 for 2 in their 20 overs.

Rahul then had to watch his superb century blighted by a powerplay assault from Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, which laid down the platform for a strong finish by Punjab as they chased down 265 with seven balls to spare.

With this win, PBKS broke their record of chasing down 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, PBKS skipper spoke on how the team felt when Rahul and Nitish Rana smashed them all over the park during their record-breaking 220-run stand for the second wicket.

'Kudos to KL': Shreyas doffs his hat

'(On his team's win), I am running out of words honestly speaking, because first of all, it was scorching hot to come out there and see bowlers getting hit for fours and sixes, you kind of lose your mindset. You do not know what to do in such a situation, but I know how the wicket was,' Shreyas said.

'We were actually presuming the wicket would turn, but there wasn't much turn to offer. Probably after the power play, when Yuzi (Chahal) came in to bowl, the ball was holding a bit, but wasn't creating much of an impact. Kudos to KL (Rahul). The way he played was fabulous and pleasing to the eye,' he said.

Shreyas Iyer powered by self belief

On how he motivated the team to go across the finish line, Shreyas said: 'I was just saying that whatever they get from here on, I think we just have to score one more run and ensure we become victorious.

'And that was the mindset, nothing more, honestly speaking, because whatever balls the bowlers were bowling at that particular time, I think he was improvising and he was playing beautiful shots (on KL). So it did not look like he was trying really hard. I just said to myself that if they can, we can too,' he said.

Punjab's plans revealed

Revealing the team's plans to capitalise in the Powerplay, Shreyas said: We discussed that in the previous games, we chased around 220-225 with two overs left. So the mindset was very much similar. Get as many runs as possible in the powerplay and they (Prabhsimran and Priyansh) just went bonkers from ball one and steadied the ship for us. And the rest of us, we just wanted to capitalise on the start,' he signed off.

PBKS stay unbeaten with six wins and a no result, giving them 13 points.

DC is at the sixth spot, with three wins and four losses, with six points.