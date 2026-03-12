IPL 2026: 'If He Bats For 5 Or 10 Balls, Imagine What Mahibhai Can Do'

'I don't see a point in Dhoni batting at Number 8 or 9, because he has the potential to turn games around single-handedly, something no other batter in the CSK team can do.'

IMAGE: Despite fitness issues, M S Dhoni maintained a high strike rate while batting at No. 8 or 9 in recent IPL competitions. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Cheteshwar Pujara believes M S Dhoni should bat higher up the order in IPL 2026.

Pujara feels CSK should allow Dhoni to play more balls and maximise his impact.

He credits the sense of clarity and security within the CSK setup for their consistency.

As anticipation grows for IPL 2026, one of the biggest talking points among fans and experts is the batting position of Chennai Super Kings icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The former India captain, who continues to command immense influence at CSK, has often walked in late -- sometimes as low as No. 9 -- during recent seasons due to a leg muscle tear.

Speaking on JioStar's show TATA IPL: Out or Out of the Park, former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara said Dhoni's finishing ability is too valuable to be limited to just a handful of deliveries.

'I don't see a point in Dhoni batting at Number 8 or 9, because he has the potential to turn games around single-handedly, something no other batter in the CSK team can do,' Pujara, who retired from international cricket in August 2025, pointed out.

'If he bats for only five or ten balls, imagine what Mahibhai can do if he plays 25-30 balls.'

The remark reflects a growing sentiment among fans that Dhoni, even at the fag end of his career, remains one of the most dangerous finishers in T20 cricket.

Dhoni finished the 2025 season with a tally of 196 runs from 13 innings at a strike rate of 135.17, with the highest score being an unbeaten 30. He hit 12 fours and as many sixes in the season, while striking at 151.72 in the death overs.

The 44-year-old legend demonstrated glimpses of his former self in the match against Lucknow Super Giants, blasting a match-winning 11-ball 26 in an engrossing chase.

CSK's culture of trust and stability

Pujara also touched upon the unique culture within the CSK setup, explaining why the franchise has been able to maintain remarkable consistency over the years.

'I've been in the CSK setup. In that environment, players are very comfortable, it's like a family. When you're in that setup, there is clarity about what is expected of you as a player.'

According to Pujara, this sense of clarity and security often allows players to perform with freedom and confidence.

Transition phase with young talent

While loyalty has long been a defining trait of the franchise, Pujara noted that the team is gradually entering a transitional phase.

'Loyalty also comes into the picture because most of CSK's players, if you look at the history, once a player is part of that setup, he stays there for a long time. There is a transition in the team now, so there is a bit more preference for young players.'

As the new season approaches, the question remains whether CSK will continue using Dhoni as a late-order finisher to lengthen their batting order or promote him slightly up the order to put maximum pressure on bowlers.