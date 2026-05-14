IPL 2026: 'I told you so' Krunal after Kohli's century magic

Krunal Pandya's confident prediction about Virat Kohli's comeback proved accurate as Kohli smashed a brilliant century, showcasing his resilience and champion mindset in the latest cricket match.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: RCB/X

Key Points Krunal Pandya predicted Virat Kohli would bounce back after two ducks.

Virat Kohli scored a century against KKR, fulfilling Pandya's prediction.

Devdutt Padikkal praised Kohli's mindset and ability to recover from failures.

Padikkal highlighted the importance of stability and partnerships in the chase.

Raipur's pitch conditions eased as the innings progressed, aiding batting.

RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya’s prediction about Virat Kohli came true in style, as the star batter smashed a brilliant century against Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur on Wednesday -- just days after back-to-back ducks in his previous outing.

After the match, Krunal shared a picture on Instagram with Kohli where the duo formed the number “100” using their hands. In the caption, he wrote, “I told you so,” along with a cold-face emoji and a crown.

Krunal Pandya's Confidence in Virat Kohli

Krunal had already backed Kohli after his lean run against Mumbai Indians (MI), making it clear he wasn’t worried about the star batter’s form.

“I told you so,” posted Krunal Pandya with a cold-face and a king’s crown emoji.

After Virat fell for his second successive duck of the tournament against MI, Krunal had strongly backed him in the post-match press conference, calling him a “champion player” and expressing confidence in his comeback.

“Virat Kohli is a champion player. When he fails for two games, I get more excited because I know he will come back. We are never tense about him. He is a different beast, he has a lot of hunger. From here on, I am sure Virat Kohli will do Virat Kohli things.”

Devdutt Padikkal's Perspective on Kohli's Century

Devdutt Padikkal, who played alongside Kohli during the chase of 193, was left impressed by the knock and described what it was like watching it from close range.

“It was incredible to watch. I had the best seat in the house tonight. Some of the shots he played were remarkable. He showed why he is what he is. Coming into the game after two ducks is not easy. To not have that on the mind and bat the way he did was incredible.”

Padikkal also praised Kohli’s mindset and ability to reset quickly after failures.

“You have played so much cricket in your career. Everyone comes here to perform. No one comes here to score ducks or score hundreds every single game. He understands that better than anyone else, bounces back and got runs. He showed why he is one of the best in business today,”

Partnership and Pitch Conditions in Raipur

He further explained how their partnership was focused on stability and controlling the chase.

“Over the last couple of games, we had lost wickets early and were not able to stitch those partnerships. It was important that we elongated the partnership as long as possible,”

On the Raipur surface, Padikkal said conditions were tricky early on but eased out as the innings progressed.

“It had something for the new ball initially. But once that swing died down, it was an easy wicket to bat on,” he signed off.