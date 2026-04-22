I can see glimpses of Brian Lara in Sooryavanshi: Allan Border

Forer Australia captain Allan Border compared Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's flair to West Indies legend Brian Lara, noting similarities in style and confidence.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in red-hot form in IPL 2026, aggregating 246 runs from 6 matches at an average of 41 and an astonishing strike rate of 236.53. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi draws high praise from Allan Border for his rare power at a young age.

draws high praise from for his rare power at a young age. Border likens the teen's batting flair to Brian Lara but advises him to strengthen his defence.

but advises him to strengthen his defence. Border is touring India at Sunil Gavaskar ’s invitation and revisited Eden Gardens after decades.

Former Australia captain Allan Border has praised Rajasthan Royals’ teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his fearless strokeplay in the Indian Premier League.

Border, who led Australian men to their first-ever World Cup title in 1987, said he has rarely seen a player so young hit the ball with such power, calling the 15-year-old "a great talent" with the ability to score all around the ground.

"I think Vaibhav's one hell of a player, a great talent. I have never have seen any batter at the age of 14 or 15, hitting a cricket ball with so much of power," Border said in an interaction with mid-day.

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Sees shades of Brian Lara, but urges patience

Border, a southpaw himself, compared Sooryavanshi's flair to West Indies legend Brian Lara, noting similarities in style and confidence.

However, he cautioned that the youngster is still early in his career and must develop a stronger defence to succeed at higher levels, especially in Test cricket.

Of course, I can't predict at this moment if he will go on to become a very successful Test cricketer or no, but I can clearly see glimpses of Brian Lara in him. He has a long way to go, but he sure can hit that ball across all parts of the ground. Vaibhav must now learn how to tighten his defence," Boarder, who has featured in 156 Tests and 273 ODIs during a career spanning 16 years, added.

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Border turns nostalgic

The 70-year-old is in India on the invitation of former India captain Sunil Gavaskar. On Sunday, April 19, 2026, he watched the IPL clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens, returning to the ground where he led Australia to their 1987 World Cup win.

The visit brought back memories of that final against England.

"I should have come to the Eden Gardens much earlier. A good 39 years have gone by since we won that World Cup but memories of that final game are still fresh."

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