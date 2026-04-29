IPL 2026: How Yuvraj transformed Abhishek's game

Abhishek Sharma, the top T20I batter, reveals how training with cricket legend Yuvraj Singh transformed his mindset and prepared him for success in international cricket and the IPL.

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh emphasised the importance of preparing for impactful innings and delivering with the ball for India. Photograph: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram

Key Points Abhishek Sharma credits Yuvraj Singh's mentorship for his improved mindset and focus on performing in high-pressure cricket matches.

Abhishek Sharma's father, a former Ranji Trophy player, and watching India's international matches inspired him to pursue cricket professionally.

Abhishek Sharma is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the IPL 2026 season, showcasing his explosive form.

World No.1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma has opened up on the transformative impact of training under former India all-rounder and his idol, Yuvraj Singh, saying the experience helped him develop a stronger mindset focused on delivering in high-pressure matches for the national team.

Speaking on JioStar, Abhishek recalled how working closely with Yuvraj Singh during the lockdown period became a turning point in his development as a cricketer, both technically and mentally.

Yuvraj Singh's Crucial Guidance

"Training with Yuvi paaji (Yuvraj Singh) was a huge moment for me. I had looked up to him since I was a child. He was my idol. He gave me some guidance early on, but we didn't have much time together. Then came the lockdown. I think Yuvi paaji saw it as an opportunity to work closely with a few players. I was lucky to be one of them," Abhishek said.

The left-handed batter further highlighted a key message from Yuvraj Singh that significantly shaped his approach to the game and belief in his abilities.

Abhishek credited the mentorship for helping him focus on performing in crucial moments rather than just accumulating experience at lower levels, saying the guidance instilled a long-term vision for success at the international level.

Building a Winning Mindset

"When our camp began, he said something that truly changed my belief. He told me that the training and mindset we were building was not just for domestic cricket or IPL, and not just for playing a few games for India. He said that he was preparing me mentally to win big matches for India, to play impactful innings, and to deliver with the ball when it matters most," he added.

Early Inspiration and Family Influence

Sharma also opened up about the early inspiration behind his cricketing journey, crediting his father and iconic India matches for motivating him to pursue the sport professionally.

Abhishek said that growing up in a cricketing household played a key role in shaping his ambitions, as his father was both a former Ranji Trophy player for Punjab and a coach.

"There was a strong cricketing environment at home from the start. My father played Ranji Trophy for Punjab and was also a coach. Watching him inspired me to take up the game," Abhishek said.

The young batter further recalled how watching high-profile international matches, especially India's encounters against Pakistan and ICC World Cup games, fueled his desire to represent the country at the highest level.

"When I watched India-Pakistan matches or World Cup games on TV, I felt motivated. I used to think that I wanted to play at that level too," he added.

IPL 2026 Performance

Sharma, currently representing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing IPL 2026 season, has scored 380 runs in eight matches. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, just behind 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has amassed 400 runs in nine appearances this season.

Sharma has registered one century and three half-centuries so far, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 212.29 along with a strong average of 54.29, highlighting his explosive form in the competition.