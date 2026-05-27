IPL 2026 Eliminator, RR vs SRH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses fastest IPL ton

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals shattered Chris Gayle's record for most sixes in an IPL season while nearly achieving the fastest century in a thrilling Eliminator match.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walks back dejected after being out on 97 off 29 balls in the IPL 2026 Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Mullanpur on Wednesday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi nearly achieved the fastest IPL century, falling just short in the Eliminator match.

Sooryavanshi broke Chris Gayle's record for the most sixes in a single IPL edition, hitting 65 maximums.

The young batter scored 97 off 29 balls, including 12 sixes and five boundaries.

Chris Gayle's record for the fastest IPL century remains at 30 balls, set in 2013.

Rajasthan Royals' star batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Wednesday narrowly missed registering the fastest century in the Indian Premier League history during his team's Eliminator clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Mullanpur, but broke Chris Gayle's record of most sixes in an edition.

Sooryavanshi's Near-Record Performance

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, playing in his second season of the world's most lucrative T20 league, was just one hit away from reaching triple figures when reached 97 off 28 balls.

But he missed achieving the feat of fastest IPL century by just one hit as he, in the next ball, played an upper-cut off a short ball from Praful Hinge which flew to R Smaran at deep third man. Sooryavanshi walked off for 97 off 29 balls after hammering 12 sixes and five boundaries.

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Gayle's Previous Record

West Indian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend Chris Gayle holds the record of the fastest century in IPL, off 30 balls, during his knock of 175 off 66 balls with 17 sixes and 13 fours for RCB against Pune Warriors in IPL 2013.

Sooryavanshi's Sixes Tally

Coming into this clash, Sooryavanshi was six sixes behind Gayle, who had recorded 59 sixes in the 2012 edition. Sooryavanshi's dozen hits over the ropes took him past Gayle's record as the youngster accumulated 65 maximums in IPL 2026.

His 65 sixes was also well clear of the season's second-best, Abhishek Sharma's 43 maximums.

Sooryavanshi had recorded the second fastest century of the IPL, off 35 balls, when he scored 101 off 38 balls (11 sixes, 7 fours) in IPL 2025 for RR against Gujarat Titans.

The left-handed opening batter also holds the record for the third fastest IPL ton, off 36 balls, hitting 12 sixes and five fours for his 37-ball 103 against SRH earlier this season.