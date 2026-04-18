IPL 2026: How Shreyas Iyer Is Driving PBKS' Surge

His ability to bat according to the demands of the situation makes him special among specialist batters.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer scored a 35-ball 66 against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, April 16, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Shreyas Iyer leads Punjab Kings' unbeaten IPL run with composed captaincy, consistent batting performances, and sharp on-field decision-making.

Iyer's 66 against Mumbai Indians highlighted his ability to anchor innings and accelerate seamlessly under pressure situations.

Iyer's tactical brilliance, field awareness, and calmness under pressure have made PBKS a formidable side this season.

Punjab Kings Skipper Shreyas Iyer's nerves are made of steel, and his determination is as hot as a burning iron rod.

His performance as a leader, batter, and fielder in PBKS' unbeaten run in this edition of the Indian Premier League been outstanding.

Through his knock of 66 runs in his team's seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Thursday (April 16, 2026), and a string of three half-centuries, he proved to be an inspiration not only for his team but also for all IPL fans who turned up at the Wankhede stadium.

He is also Mumbai's own boy, fondly known as Sarpanch Saab by all his fans.

I have trailed Iyer's journey from the day he was he was left out of India's playing XI during the 2014 Under-19 World Cup in the UAE.

Then when he was picked for India's next match in Sharjah, he smashed the second ball he faced against the West Indies for a six and went on to score an identical 66, like the one he scored against Mumbai.

During the Sharjah innings, one could sense the determination in this youngster, and it never surprised me when he went on to become one of the superstars of Indian cricket.

Wankhede win vs MI

If Iyer has been left out or forced to sit out due to an injury, that is a dangerous sign for the opponent in the very next match he plays.

He bats, displaying his hunger for runs blatantly, as if he hates the bowlers who bowl to him.

His ability to bat according to the demands of the situation makes him special among specialist batters.

He can anchor when needed and accelerate when the situation demands it. This means he possesses skills far beyond what one witnesses during his knock.

Such is Iyer's brilliance that when pressure mounts, he turns calm. All he does is accelerate the run flow. His gift for controlling the tempo is remarkable.

His ability to treat even the best of bowlers with ease was visible in the shots he played against Jasprit Bumrah on Thursday.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh finished with a superb 4-0-22-3. Photograph: BCCI

Arshdeep Singh match spell

As a captain, the manner in which he crafts his team's victories is a treat to watch. It seems as if he can read the game two overs ahead of the ongoing one.

His rotation of bowlers is purposeful, with no panic at all. His field placings are designed to lure batters into making mistakes.

He is ready to back a bowler who may have bowled a bad over. He knows T20 is a game where the flow of the match swings wildly; Iyer ensures that the trend is stabilised.

Pressure for him is like a passing cloud. His vision becomes sharper at those stages, and as he leads from the front, and everyone trusts his plans.

Iyer's upright stance itself reflects confidence and authority. The most important factor in T20 is transforming good positions into match-winning ones.

He has done that in all matches this season. To march into MI's fortress and emerge as conquerors is a reflection of these qualities in him.

IMAGE: Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede. Photograph: ANI Photo

Prabhsimran Singh's display of fearless cricket

To conquer a team in front of their own fans and on their home ground requires brave players in the team.

Prabhsimran Singh, who hit an unbeaten 80 off 39 balls, is an example. His knock was a display of fearless cricket.

The manner in which he destroyed the MI attack was terrific, and that is why PBKS sailed to an emphatic win with 21 balls to spare.

But it was not Prabhsimran alone who did the damage. Arshdeep Singh's three-wicket spell won him the Player of the Match award.

But the best visual of why PBKS wins matches was beautifully reflected in Iyer's stunning reflex trying to catch the ball hit by MI Skipper Hardik Pandya at the boundary.

Realising he would not be able to hold on to the ball, he tossed it back into the ground, fell out beyond the ropes for Xavier Bartlett to completed the grab.

It was not just a display of his athleticism, but a demonstration of his shrewd thinking and presence of mind.

Opponents will find it hard to win against a side led by such a special captain with razor-sharp awareness.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff