IPL 2026: How Shami's new ball trick dismantled SRH top order

Discover how Mohammed Shami's new bowling variation, developed with Bharat Arun, played a crucial role in Lucknow Super Giants' victory, showcasing his adaptability and Rishabh Pant's empowering leadership.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami has been phenomenal for LSG following a superb domestic season for Bengal. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Mohammed Shami developed a new slower, wider delivery with Bharat Arun just days before the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shami's strategic field placement and execution of the new delivery led to the dismissal of Abhishek Sharma.

Carl Crowe praised Shami's willingness to learn new skills and adapt as a senior player.

Rishabh Pant was lauded as an empowering leader who values the opinions of his bowlers.

Lucknow Super Giants have a strong pace attack, making it difficult for players like Mayank Yadav to break into the starting XI.

The secret behind Mohammed Shami outfoxing Abhishek Sharma was a "new" delivery that the veteran India pacer developed just a few days ago while working with bowling coach Bharat Arun, revealed Lucknow Super Giants spin bowling coach Carl Crowe.

The out-of-favour Shami has been phenomenal for LSG following a superb domestic season for Bengal, returning with a sensational spell of 2/9 from four overs including 18 dot balls to blow away the star-studded Sunrisers Hyderabad top order.

"(Bowling coach) Bharat Arun and Shami worked on a new-ball variation four days before the game. He used that very ball to dismiss Abhishek," said Crowe.

The delivery in question was a slower, wider one that set up the No. 1 T20 batter brilliantly.

Shami first altered his field, moving deep third man to deep point, before surprising the batter with a yorker on the leg-stump line.

On the final ball of the over, he added another fielder on the off side, removed the slip and bowled a slower delivery wide of the left-hander, inducing a drive that resulted in a thick outside edge, which was caught by M Siddharth at short third man.

Shami also dismissed Travis Head in his next over to choke SRH who made 156/9. The LSG won by five wickets and it was their first win of the season.

Shami enjoyed a remarkable 2025-26 domestic season for Bengal, picking up 68 wickets across formats -- 16 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 15 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and 37 in the Ranji Trophy.

However, he has continued to be ignored by the national think tank led by coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, even as calls grow for his return to the white-ball setup with the 2027 World Cup in mind.

Shami's Dedication to Learning and Skill Development

Crowe said Shami's willingness to keep learning sets him apart.

"I think for all of us -- young and old cricketers -- you're never too old to learn a new skill. The fact that in just four days he picked up that skill, executed it in a match and got a wicket is a testament not only to Bharat's coaching but also to Mohammed Shami's mindset."

"As a senior player, he's still very willing to develop new skills and push his game forward. That mindset is fantastic."

Rishabh Pant's Empowering Leadership Style

The former English first-class cricketer also praised skipper Rishabh Pant, calling him an "empowering" leader.

"I would say he definitely empowers his bowlers. He is very keen to hear their views in team meetings and is interested in understanding their perspectives and plans. Personally, I've really warmed up to him."

"One thing he does really nicely -- it may seem small -- is that when he enters the room as captain, he says 'hello' to every single person and shakes their hand. As a leader, that makes you feel welcome and that you belong, and I really like that about him."

Crowe did not hide his admiration for Pant.

"He's definitely an empowering, players-first type of captain from what I've observed so far. Of course, he still guides and offers suggestions when needed. As a keeper, it can be difficult at times when you're 30 yards back to run up to the bowler and give advice, but he has experienced players like Aiden (Markram) and (Nicholas) Pooran around him to help with that."

"I've been really impressed with Rishabh. He genuinely wants the team to do well. The other day I heard him say, 'What else can I do for the team?' When your leader thinks like that, the players naturally follow," he added.

Speedster Mayank Yadav is yet to feature for LSG, fuelling injury concerns, but Crowe said they have a strong pace attack, making it tough to break into the XI.

"Mayank is, of course, a fantastic bowler, but we currently have eight, nine, even ten quality seamers. It's a very tough side to get into," he said.