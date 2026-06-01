How RCB Went From Nearly Men To IPL's New Dynasty

How Andy Flower, Mo Bobat, Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli transformed Royal Challengers Bengaluru from IPL underachievers into back-to-back champions and potential dynasty builders.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are only the third team after Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to win successive IPL titles. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

For 18 IPL seasons, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were cricket's ultimate paradox.

They had Virat Kohli, A B de Villiers, Chris Gayle and the loudest fanbase, the most emotional support and enough star power to dominate headlines.

But their trophy cabinet was bare.

Key Points Royal Challengers Bengaluru became only the third franchise in IPL history to successfully defend their title with a second consecutive championship.

RCB's success stemmed from smart auction planning, prioritising bowling depth and squad balance over marquee signings.

Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar and Krunal Pandya formed the backbone of a disciplined bowling attack.

Rajat Patidar's calm captaincy played a key role in maintaining consistency and tactical clarity throughout the campaign.

Today, they have two IPL trophies in two years.

And unlike their breakthrough triumph in 2025, RCB's title defence in 2026 felt less like a fairy tale and more like a carefully constructed idea that's taken form.

When Virat Kohli lofted the winning six to seal a five wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday night, there were no big emotions like in 2025, just a sense of inevitability.

RCB were simply the best team in the tournament.

The Flower-Bobat Revolution

IMAGE: RCB's Head Coach Andy Flower, left, with Director of Cricket Operations Mo Bobat. Photograph: BCCI

The foundations of this success were laid long before the 2025 triumph, when RCB started building a system.

The arrival of Mo Bobat as Director of Cricket and Andy Flower as Head Coach transformed the franchise from a collection of stars into a coherent cricketing organisation.

For years, RCB's auction strategy appeared reactive and emotional. But this duo's approach is 'consider the larger picture'.

The 2025 mega auction became the defining moment.

While rival teams splurged heavily on marquee names, RCB focused on balance -- Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Jacob Duffy, Rasikh Salam Dar.

None generated the excitement of a superstar batting signing. But all became crucial pieces in a championship-winning machine.

As former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin observed, RCB spent nearly ₹42 crore to Rs 43 crore (Rs 420 million to Rs 430 million) assembling a bowling attack suited to their conditions rather than chasing glamour purchases.

The result? Back-to-back titles.

The Bowling Unit

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates Sai Sudharsan's wicket in the IPL 2026 final. He finished the season with 28 wickets. Photograph: BCCI

The 2026 title was built on bowling.

In the final, Gujarat Titans never recovered after being restricted to 155 for 8. Rasikh Salam Dar produced figures of 3 for 27. Bhuvneshwar Kumar chipped in with 2 for 29. Josh Hazlewood claimed 2 for 37. Krunal Pandya squeezed the middle overs.

Former India batter Mohammed Kaif highlighted the hallmark of elite bowling units: Adaptability.

'RCB's experienced bowling attack shows how quickly they adapt to conditions. No swing in the air, they change plans after 2 overs. Soon they start hitting hard lengths to get wickets. Only the most skillful pros can do this,' Kaif posted on X.

When swing was unavailable in Ahmedabad, RCB quickly abandoned their original plans and shifted to hard-length bowling.

The adjustment brought wickets and control.

RCB's strength this season was finding solutions quicker than their opponents.

Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar and Duffy brought experience. Rasikh brought youthful energy. Krunal delivered control. Every role clearly defined. That clarity separated RCB from the rest of the competition.

Kohli's Reinvention Continues

IMAGE: Virat Kohli scored his 68th IPL 50 in the IPL 2026 final. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Kohli remains the face of the franchise but RCB no longer depend solely on him.

For much of the previous decade, if Kohli failed, RCB often struggled. Today, they possess multiple match-winners in Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal, Jitesh Sharma, Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer.

Every player has contributed at different stages.

Kohli still topped RCB's scoring charts with 675 runs, but he did so as part of a functioning collective rather than carrying the team on his shoulders.

His unbeaten 75 in the final was classic Kohli -- measured, controlled and decisive.

His fastest IPL fifty this season underlined a willingness to adapt to the increasingly aggressive demands of modern T20 cricket.

The numbers remain staggering. More than 9,300 IPL runs, 68 fifties, Nine centuries.

Yet what may please him most is finally being surrounded by a team capable of sharing the burden.

Rajat Patidar's Quiet Leadership

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar led with clarity and assuredness. Photograph: BCCI

Much of the discussion around RCB still revolves around Kohli but Rajat Patidar deserves enormous credit.

Captaining a franchise with Kohli's stature in the dressing room is no easy task. Yet Patidar has managed the transition impressively. His leadership has been understated but effective.

RCB's tactical clarity, consistency in selection and calmness under pressure reflect strong leadership.

The franchise has won 28 of its last 38 completed matches. Those are numbers associated with dynasties, not temporary success stories.

The Importance Of Stability

Perhaps the most overlooked factor behind RCB's success has been selection consistency. Unlike many franchises, RCB resisted the temptation to constantly shuffle personnel.

They used only 16 players throughout the tournament. Players understood expectations and confidence grew.

Contrast that with teams who spent the season experimenting with batting orders, bowling combinations and overseas selections.

RCB trusted their process and the results followed.

Can RCB Complete The Three-Peat?

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won 22 of 31 matches across two title-winning seasons. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The obvious question now is whether RCB can become the first IPL team to win three consecutive titles.

The answer is yes. But history is proof that dominance in the IPL is temporary -- Mumbai Indians looked invincible after winning five titles. Chennai Super Kings have repeatedly rebuilt successful teams -- but they languish at the bottom or are stuck on mid-table.

The auction system exists specifically to prevent dynasties. Injuries happen. Form fluctuates. Rivals improve.

RCB still have one obvious weakness: Spin.

Krunal remains their primary spin option and there is scope to strengthen that department at the next mini-auction. Given the management's recent record, few would bet against them identifying the right solution.

This is a franchise with structure and clarity. A franchise that has won 22 of 31 matches across two title-winning seasons. A franchise with a world-class management group. This is perhaps the beginning of cricket's next great IPL dynasty.