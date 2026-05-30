IPL 2026: How Gujarat Titans Played Silent Assassins Against Rajasthan Royals

GT's approach was not to dominate but control without making noise. When things did not go RR's way, they played safe but GT played smart.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans Skipper Shubman Gill plays a shot during the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 game against the Rajasthan Royals at New Chandigarh, May 29, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharshan stitched a commanding 167 run opening stand to anchor Gujarat Titans' successful chase.

GT focused on disrupting Rajasthan Royals' batting rhythm instead of targeting Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive innings directly.

Strategic bowling plans, dot-ball pressure and disciplined field placements restricted RR despite late boundary bursts from Donovan Ferreira.

Gill's calm captaincy contrasted with RR's reactive decisions as Gujarat controlled momentum swings throughout the contest.

GT's tactical recovery after Qualifier 1 defeat signals a stronger challenge ahead of the IPL 2026 final against RCB.

How did Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to reach the IPL 2026 final?

What was visible and prominent were Shubman Gill's 104 and Sai Sudharshan's 58 and their 167 runs opening partnership.

But what was invisible was the brilliant thinking from GT to shake off the impact of their team's defeat in Qualifier 1 and conquer RR that has been riding high on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi'S unbelievable knocks.

They were aware that it may not be possible to stop Sooryavanshi. So even though he hit 96 runs, they controlled all the other factors to carve out a creditable win.

Gone are the days when cricket is only played on the field. While as pre-match practice is important, equally vital is planning the match -- the ifs that will have to be overcome in case the match begins to slip out of hand.

Matches are now won in pre-match analytic rooms than on the pitch and surely GT made it happen in this match.

They played the silent assassins striking through the invisible spaces. They knew that RR thrives in rhythm and in this match they forced them into improvisation.

Their aim was not to get Sooryavanshi out. Instead, they planned to get Yashasvi Jaiswal and Durel Jurel early on and affect RR's rhythm, something they executed well.

GT's approach was not to dominate but control without making noise. When things did not go RR's way, they played safe but GT played smart.

Soon RR was searching for answers while GT focussed on the process. Even in field placing, GT focused on cordoning the high-percentage scoring zones. This forced RR batters to indulge in low percentage risky shots.

Tactical Bowling Chokes RR

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill during their opening wicket stand. Photograph: BCCI

A look at the way GT attacked shows they kept the pacers away from strong hitters and bowled wide lines to leg-side dominant players.

Delayed use of key bowlers also worked to a certain extent. They created pressure pockets with three to four dot balls resulting in not having to hunt for wickets but manufacture them.

Unfortunately, the importance of dot balls does not stand out in highlights.

GT created disruption to RR's run flow between overs 7 to 15. As a result, although Donovan Ferreira hit Rashid Khan for four sixes in the last over, they did not land up facing a target of around 250 runs.

This was an example of how a single over massacre does not always result in losing matches but bowling initial tight overs can be advantageous.

GT bowled to batters with a plan and not according to the situation. The clarity in their planning was evident.

They knew a total of below 220 was gettable but beyond that could be tough. When they chased, their boundaries were with perfection to break the confidence of RR's bowlers.

The more the Gill-Sudharshan partnership swelled, RR saw the game slipping away.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a restrained 96 off 47 balls, which included 8 fours and 7 sixes, in the IPL Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans in New Chandigarh, May 29, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Gill's captaincy was also brilliant. He absorbed the pressure calmly unlike RR's emotional reactions to momentum swings.

RR Skipper Riyan Parag was seen making bowling changes reactively. Patience was the need of the hour and GT embraced that to win.

It was not that RR did not play a good game but GT played better in most departments. In fact, RR played the way they had hoped to, but GT did not play according to RR's terms.

Having enjoyed Sooyavanshi knocks many believe that a final without this boy may have lost its sheen.

As a team sport, surely the team that played better should be in the final.

One thing seems certain that the GT RCB faced in Qualifier 1 may not be the same in the final.

Sometimes a defeat makes a team stronger and smarter. A glimpse of that was seen in Qualifier 2.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans Skipper Shubman Gill celebrates his century in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur, May 29, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

RCB, like RR, are a rhythm team. When on a roll their body language lifts and boundaries flow, shifting the pressure on to their opponent.

GT will be well aware that the battle for the final will not be of skill alone. The winner will be the team that dictates the tempo and controls the chaos with clarity.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff