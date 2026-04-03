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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: RCB's Jitesh Acknowledges Dinesh Karthik's Support During Difficult Time

IPL 2026: RCB's Jitesh Acknowledges Dinesh Karthik's Support During Difficult Time

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 03, 2026 16:08 IST

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'Playing for India is still the ultimate goal. I felt I did my part, so I have no regrets. Now it is about staying ready and finding the next opportunity.'

Jitesh Sharma with Dinesh Karthik

IMAGE: Jitesh Sharma said RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik encouraged him to step away briefly and recover emotionally after his father passed away in February this year. Photograph: RCB/Instagram

Key Points

  • Jitesh Sharma credits Dinesh Karthik for encouraging him to take a break after his father's death, aiding his emotional reset.
  • Karthik played a significant role in Jitesh Sharma's growth, helping him understand his game and improve mentally.
  • Returning to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium had a healing effect on Jitesh Sharma, making him feel reborn.
  • Jitesh aims to regain his place in the Indian cricket team and views leadership as a way to bring out the best in himself and others.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vice-captain Jitesh Sharma thanked former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik for helping him during an emotionally difficult phase where he took some time off from the game after his father's demise.

Jitesh said Karthik encouraged him to step away briefly and recover emotionally after his father passed away in February this year.

 

"DK anna (brother) asked me to take a break, put the bat away for a while and spend time with my family and friends. That helped me reset," Jitesh said in a RCB podcast.

Jitesh had said last month about how priorities changed in his life briefly after his father's passing and that he was able to spend the last few days by his bed-side.

Jitesh had played a massive role in RCB's maiden IPL triumph last year during which Karthik had also contributed as a batting coach and mentor.

Karthik's Impact On Jitesh's Game

"A lot of the credit for my growth goes to DK anna. He helped me understand my game better, use my strengths properly and improve mentally," he said.

On returning to the RCB set-up after a difficult phase, Jitesh said entering the M Chinnaswamy Stadium had a healing effect on him.

"When I walked back into Chinnaswamy and saw the red and blue again, I felt reborn. Being back in that environment made me feel like myself again."

Jitesh's Approach To Batting

On his batting approach, Jitesh said he has simplified everything to one core thought. "For me, it comes down to one thing: watch the ball. If you are present and watching the ball well, everything else takes care of itself," he said.

Jitesh now sees himself as a multi-dimensional cricketer.

"I do not see myself only as a wicketkeeper now. I see myself as a finisher and a fielder as well. My job is to find a way into the team, whatever role that requires."

On missing out on India selection for the T20 World Cup, Jitesh said his ultimate goal remains getting back the India jersey.

"Playing for India is still the ultimate goal. I felt I did my part, so I have no regrets. Now it is about staying ready and finding the next opportunity," the 32-year-old said.

He also spoke about how leadership brings the best out of him.

"I have always enjoyed leadership. When you lead, you stop thinking only about yourself and start thinking about how to bring the best out of others. That has always helped me grow."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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