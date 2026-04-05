IPL 2026: How Bishnoi Tied Titans In Knots!

Ravi Bishnoi's spell proved decisive as he controlled the middle overs and halted the momentum of Titans' chase, playing a key role in Rajasthan's hard-fought victory.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 4, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ravi Bishnoi takes 4/41 to lead Rajasthan Royals to a six run win against Gujarat Titans while defending 210.

Key wickets of Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia derail Titans' chase.

Bishnoi controls middle overs to tilt the game in Rajasthan's favour.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi produced a match-winning spell to help Rajasthan Royals secure a thrilling six run victory over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

Defending a challenging 210, Rajasthan were put under pressure as the Titans made a strong start to their chase.

However, Bishnoi stifled their chase in the middle overs with deceptive guile and trajectory, conceding 41 runs while accounting for four wickets to register his career-best IPL figures.

The leggie first removed the well-set Sai Sudharsan to break a key partnership before sending back the dangerous Glenn Phillips, followed by Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia, tightening Rajasthan's grip on the match.

Despite a late fightback from Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada, RR held their nerve in the closing stages to seal a narrow six-run win.

Bishnoi's spell proved decisive as he controlled the middle overs and halted the momentum of the chase, playing a key role in Rajasthan's hard-fought victory.

Bishnoi's decisive spell

When Bishnoi was introduced into the attack in the 11th over, the Titans were in a commanding position, needing 108 runs in 10 overs with nine wickets in hand.

He struck straightaway, removing Sudharsan with a googly that spun away, inducing a top-edge to be gobbled up by Tushar Deshpande. It was a big blow for GT as Sudharsan held the Titans innings together with a well-measured 44-ball 73 laced with nine fours and three sixes.

Bishnoi conceded nine runs in his first over while his second over was even more eventful. With the first delivery of his fresh over, Bishnoi bamboozled the hard-hitting Phillips with another googly. The Kiwi was looking to pull the shortish delivery but ended up miscuing it to long-on.

It was the 25-year-old Bishnoi's 200th T20 scalp. He also became the youngest Indian to reach the landmark.

In the same over, Bishnoi removed Washington Sundar who whipped a googly around leg straight into the deep mid-wicket fielder's throat.

In the next over too he sent back Rahul Tewatia who was looking to up the ante, hitting Bishnoi for a six and a boundary off the first two balls of the same over.

Bishnoi, who was acquired by Rajasthan for Rs 7.2 crore (Rs 72 million), now leads the Purple Cap race with five wickets from two matches ahead of Punjab Kings' Vijaykumar Vyshak, who also five wickets to his name but with an inferior economy rate.