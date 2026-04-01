IPL 2026: How Bad Is Shreyas Iyer's Injury? Chahal Reveals

Yuzvendra Chahal alleviates concerns about Shreyas Iyer's wrist injury, confirming he is fine after a brief scare during a Punjab Kings cricket match.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer struck on the wrist during chase. Photograph: Screengrab

Key Points Shreyas Iyer briefly worried fans after clutching his wrist during a Punjab Kings match.

Yuzvendra Chahal reassured everyone that Iyer is 'absolutely fine' after the match.

Iyer continued to play after the incident, scoring 18 runs off 11 balls.

There was a brief moment of concern in the Punjab Kings camp when Shreyas Iyer clutched his wrist after being struck at the non-striker’s end.

Physios rushed out, teammates watched anxiously, and for a second, the mood shifted.

Iyer tried to shake it off. Despite the discomfort, he stayed on and played a few more shots before his innings ended at 18 off 11 balls -- a quick cameo that still had its spark.

But the real relief came after the match.

Chahal's Reassuring Update

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal put all worries to rest with a calm update.

'He’s fine, he’s absolutely fine. Nothing is there,' Chahal said, reassuring fans and teammates alike.

What looked worrying in the moment turned out to be just a scare -- one that Punjab Kings will be glad to leave behind quickly.