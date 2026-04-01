IPL 2026: How Bad Is Shreyas Iyer's Injury? Chahal Reveals

Yuzvendra Chahal alleviates concerns about Shreyas Iyer's wrist injury, confirming he is fine after a brief scare during a Punjab Kings cricket match.
Key Points
- Shreyas Iyer briefly worried fans after clutching his wrist during a Punjab Kings match.
- Yuzvendra Chahal reassured everyone that Iyer is 'absolutely fine' after the match.
- Iyer continued to play after the incident, scoring 18 runs off 11 balls.
There was a brief moment of concern in the Punjab Kings camp when Shreyas Iyer clutched his wrist after being struck at the non-striker’s end.
Physios rushed out, teammates watched anxiously, and for a second, the mood shifted.
Iyer tried to shake it off. Despite the discomfort, he stayed on and played a few more shots before his innings ended at 18 off 11 balls -- a quick cameo that still had its spark.
But the real relief came after the match.
Chahal's Reassuring Update
Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal put all worries to rest with a calm update.
'He’s fine, he’s absolutely fine. Nothing is there,' Chahal said, reassuring fans and teammates alike.
What looked worrying in the moment turned out to be just a scare -- one that Punjab Kings will be glad to leave behind quickly.