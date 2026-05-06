How Akeal Hosein's strategy removed Rahul, stalled DC

Akeal Hosein explains his strategy to dismiss KL Rahul and highlights powerplay discipline as Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul off the bowling of Akeal Hosein on Tuesday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Key Points Akeal Hosein dismissed KL Rahul using a pre-planned field setup to force a risky shot.

Hosein emphasised discipline and sticking to plans while bowling in the powerplay.

He returned figures of 1/19 in four overs, helping restrict DC to 155/7.

Noor Ahmad led CSK’s bowling with 2/22.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Akeal Hosein reflected on his strategy behind dismissing in-form Delhi Capitals' batter KL Rahul and his approach to bowling in the powerplay.

Hosein played a pivotal role in his team's dominant eight-wicket victory over DC on Tuesday.

Hosein dismissed Rahul for 12 runs off 13 balls and highlighted the importance of field placements in the dismissal.

"Changing ends wasn't my call; it was the skipper's call. But you have to be open-minded and ready for any challenge. Some grounds have bigger sides, some smaller, but sticking to the plan is key," said Hosein during the post-match press conference.

"I wanted to force KL Rahul to hit to my boundary fielders. With a long-off and mid-wicket in place, I knew if he had to score boundaries, he would need to clear those areas. Fortunately, he got caught trying to go over long-off, which worked well for me," the CSK spinner added.

Powerplay Mindset

The West Indian also discussed his mindset while bowling in the powerplay, a phase where he believes discipline is crucial.

"You need both mental toughness and skill, especially on pitches that are not conducive to spin. It's all about being disciplined. With only two fielders out in the powerplay, you cannot afford to be too greedy or go searching for wickets. Sticking to the plan and bowling economically is key," Hosein said.

Hosein's disciplined approach during the powerplay phase and his strategy against Rahul played a key role in CSK's control over the match. In four overs, the left-arm spinner conceded 19 runs and took the massive wicket of DC opener Rahul.