'He's just built differently': Ryan Rickelton on batting with Rohit Sharma

Ryan Rickelton praises Rohit Sharma's class and calmness after their 143-run stand powers Mumbai Indians' chase, while also giving an update on Hardik Pandya's fitness.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' openers Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma gave their team as superb start as MI chased down 229 in 18.4 overs against Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Ryan Rickelton was all praise for his opening partner Rohit Sharma after the team's impressive six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday night.

Rickelton, who shared a successful 143-run opening partnership with Sharma, highlighted the unique chemistry between them and expressed his excitement at playing alongside one of India's greatest players.

Key Points Ryan Rickelton praised Rohit Sharma after their 143-run opening stand.

Rohit marked his return from injury with a fluent 84 off 44 balls.

Rickelton highlighted their strong left-right combination and clear batting roles.

The MI opener described Rohit’s approach as “free-flowing” and “unique.”

After missing five matches due to hamstring injury, Rohit, known lovingly as 'Mumbai cha Raja' (The King of Mumbai), put on a batting display befitting a batting icon like him, chasing down a massive 229 set by LSG with six wickets in hand, unleashing some brutal hitting in tandem with opener Rickelton, scoring 84 in just 44 balls, with six fours and seven sixes.

"I think Rohit is just really good, that's the chemistry right there. Yeah, obviously nice to get out there again with him. He's obviously been on the sideline for a bit, and to see him come back and play the way he did, so free-flowing, is something unique," Rickelton said in the post-match press conference.

Rickelton also emphasised the complementary dynamic between him and Sharma, noting how their left-hand, right-hand combination adds value to the team's batting approach.

"I think we just complement each other really nicely as a left-hand, right-hand. We score in very different areas, and we're quite clear in our method and who we want to put pressure on in the evening. So yeah, we're obviously blessed with a really nice wicket and a nice place to bat as well here at the Wankhede," Rickelton added.

Reflecting on the match and his performance, Rickelton mentioned the joy of batting with Sharma and his continuous growth as a player.

"Just enjoyable to get out there, and hopefully we can have many more returns. Obviously, we're always playing to win, but as long as I'm trying to do my job and put MI first and contribute to the team for a good cause, then I'm happy with how I'm playing," the MI opener said.

Rickelton praises Rohit's calm under pressure

Rickelton also spoke about the valuable insights he gained from Sharma, particularly in the earlier stages of his career.

"He probably picked his brain a little bit more in the first year, just about batting in general, not necessarily T20 batting, more tests and 50-over batting and the specifics and the mentality around it. I think he's just built differently," Rickelton explained.

Acknowledging Sharma's influence, Rickelton praised his calmness under pressure and his ability to back his own game.

"As I said, he's one of the greatest to play the game. And it's never always life-changing advice that you hear. It's stuff that you've heard through different paths and closures as you kind of work your way through the game. It's just more about how he manages pressure, how he stays calm and how he backs his ability and understands his game really well."

"So like I said, always really cool to be going out there to bat with one of India's greatest, and hopefully I can continue to do it for some time to come."

Rickelton also addressed concerns about Hardik Pandya's back spasm issue, noting: "I don't know when he's expected to be back. I found out this afternoon that he had back spasms, so I'm unaware of the extent of it. I don't want to call it an injury; I'm unaware of the extent of how bad it is or what he's feeling. But I'm sure he'll be with the group again as we head to Raipur this week."