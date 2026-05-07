'He should definitely play Tests': Pujara on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Cheteshwar Pujara says teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should aim for Test cricket despite his explosive IPL success with Rajasthan Royals.

IMAGE: The 15-year-old has impressed in the IPL 2026, scoring 404 runs in 10 innings for Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: BCCI

Former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara opined that 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi "should definitely play Test cricket" if he gets the right opportunity and noted that the longer format of the game should be in every young player's mind.

Key Points Cheteshwar Pujara believes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should aim to play Test cricket if given the opportunity.

Pujara said Test cricket helps build temperament, skill and respect for the game.

Pujara said Test cricket helps build temperament, skill and respect for the game.

He acknowledged that Sooryavanshi is likely to earn an India T20I call-up in the future.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has already broken several records with this swashbuckling batting, has emerged as the highest run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season so far. He has scored 404 runs in 10 innings.

With Sooryavanshi consistently impressing with his explosive batting, there has been growing demand from fans and experts to fast-track him into India's T20I squad.

However, Pujara said that while Sooryavanshi is performing well in T20 cricket and is likely to earn an India call-up in the future, if the left-hander has the right opportunity and ability, he should definitely aim to play Test cricket, as the format helps build temperament, skill, and respect for the game, which every young cricketer should aspire to.

"Vaibhav is such a player who is doing very well in T20 cricket, and he will definitely get a chance in the Indian team. Whether he plays Test cricket or not, only time will tell. If he has the potential, opportunity, time, and he can play his game, then he should definitely play Test cricket, because your temperament, your ability, and the respect that you talk about come from Test cricket. So definitely, Test cricket should be there in each and every young player's mind," Pujara, said during an interaction with the media.

Pujara said that while Test cricket is the ultimate format, white-ball specialists also have the ability to succeed in other formats. He suggested that players like Sooryavanshi and Shreyas Iyer should be used according to their strengths, supporting the idea of having different players for different formats.

"I do agree that Test cricket is the ultimate format of the game, but that doesn't mean that the white ball specialist players don't have that ability. If there is a white-ball specialist, like Vaibhav (Sooryavanshi) and Shreyas Iyer, then they should be playing that format. There should be different players for different formats," he said.