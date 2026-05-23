'He feels very deeply for KKR': Nayar hails Varun Chakravarthy

'He's broken quite a few limbs in this tournament already -- before that two fingers and now his toe.'

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy first had finger fractures and then recently had a toe injury but he continued playing for KKR in IPL 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Varun Chakravarthy has played through finger and toe injuries for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026.

Coach Abhishek Nayar lauded Chakravarthy's toughness and emotional connection to the KKR franchise.

Despite injuries, Chakravarthy played a major role in KKR's resurgence, helping them win six of their last seven matches.

Head coach Abhishek Nayar hailed Varun Chakravarthy as one of the toughest characters in Kolkata Knight Riders' set-up, saying the India mystery spinner's emotional connection with KKR has driven him to repeatedly play through pain this season.

Varun Chakravarthy's Injury Battles

Varun, who is the India's mainstay in T20 setup, first had finger fractures and then recently had a toe injury but he continued playing, something that came under the BCCI's watch with the team set for an UK tour next month.

"He's broken quite a few limbs in this tournament already -- before that two fingers and now his toe," Nayar said in the pre-match media interaction in Kolkata.

"But I always say the toughest characters learn to go past pain and adversity, and that's what Varun Chakravarthy is. He may not seem like a tough character when you speak to him, but internally he's someone who is highly motivated and feels very deeply for the franchise."

Chakravarthy's Resurgence After World Cup Disappointment

After returning from a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign with India, the spinner endured a poor start to the IPL season, conceding 79 runs from his first two matches without taking a wicket.

His struggles worsened when he suffered fractures to two fingers on his non-bowling left hand, forcing him out of action.

But the 34-year-old returned after just 12 days against Chennai Super Kings and has since played a major role in KKR's late resurgence, helping the side win six of their last seven matches to stay alive in the playoff race.

Nayar revealed Varun has continued to battle multiple injuries during the campaign, including a toe fracture during their first leg match against Delhi Capitals.

Varun's Emotional Connection To KKR

Nayar said Varun's commitment stemmed from his strong emotional attachment to KKR and the city.

"He's been a franchise player for us, an integral part of this team for years, and he understands what this franchise means."

"He's very emotional when it comes to this team and everyone associated with it. That's why he keeps wanting to play -- nobody has to force him."

"That's sometimes the biggest challenge with injured players, when they are reluctant. But Varun has been very keen to play because of the love he has for this city and the franchise."

KKR's Approach To Final League Match

KKR will take on Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026's final league match on Sunday, though the contest could become inconsequential in playoff terms depending on results in the preceding matches involving Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals on Saturday and Sunday.

But Nayar insisted KKR's intensity and approach would remain unchanged irrespective of the scenario.

"Our fans feel a lot for this franchise. So it doesn't matter whether it's a dead rubber or not, the mindset will be to play the best cricket we can," he said.

"Every individual in that team represents this franchise, but they also represent themselves. Everybody wants to leave an impression."

"The cricket will stay the same, the attitude will stay the same, regardless of what the situation or result is."