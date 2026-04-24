Hardik Pandya signals shake-up after MI's record IPL loss

Hardik Pandya hints at changes after Mumbai Indians suffer a 103-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings, blaming powerplay collapse.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' opener Quinton de Kock is bowled by CSK's Mukesh Choudhary. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Hardik Pandya admitted early wickets in the powerplay derailed Mumbai Indians' chase.

He stressed the need to reassess strategy during the break before the next game.

Pandya acknowledged the pitch was the same for both teams and batting needed improvement.

Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya indicated that changes could be on the cards after his team slumped to their biggest defeat (by runs) in the Indian Premier League as CSK thrashed them by 103 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

'I think that will be the chat where we will go back to again, go forward and figure out what we need to do. We have a couple of days. We just need to see what we can do best,' Pandya said.

He admitted the early wickets in the powerplay proved costly.

'In the powerplay, losing that early wicket is always going to be tricky. You are always chasing the game and we could not cope up after that. The powerplay, losing early wickets it's always going to be tricky. They batted on the same track. We should have just batted better.

Samson played an outstanding innings

On Sanju Samson tackling the spinners well despite them getting the ball to grip, Hardik said: 'Yes (the spinners got the ball to grip. I think even our spinners bowled pretty well.

'It’s just that Sanju played an outstanding knock. At the same point of time, their batters kept coming and kind of chipping in and got them to a decent total. I think more than a decent total on that track. For us to chase this down, we needed to have a good powerplay and the momentum had to be with us, but that could not happen,' Hardik rued.