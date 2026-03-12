IPL 2026: Harbhajan Singh wishes to see a new champion this season

'We wish for a new champion every time, but the older teams are very strong, so we will get to see some great matches.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate with the IPL trophy after RCB's win in the 2025 edition. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has expressed excitement ahead of the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying the tournament always brings energy, passion and unpredictable results.

Harbhajan said a new IPL season is always special for cricket fans.

"It’s always exciting to see the IPL begin. I hope this year too we get the same enthusiasm, passion and fun that the tournament brings,” he said.

He added that he would like to see a new team win the title, although the established teams remain very strong.

"May a new team win. We wish for a new champion every time, but the older teams are very strong, so we will get to see some great matches."

IPL 2026 first phase from March 28

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026, which will be played from March 28 to April 12.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will open the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB won the 2025 title after defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in the final held in Ahmedabad.

A total of 20 matches will be played across 10 venues -- Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

The schedule for the rest of the season will be announced after the poll dates for upcoming Assembly elections in three states are confirmed.

Four double-headers in opening phase

The first phase will feature four double-headers, with afternoon matches starting at 3.30 pm IST and evening matches at 7.30 pm IST.

The first double-header will be played on April 4. Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, followed by a match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

During the season, RCB will play five home matches in Bengaluru and two in Raipur. Punjab Kings will play four home matches in New Chandigarh and three in Dharamshala, while Rajasthan Royals will host three matches in Guwahati and four in Jaipur.

Matches scheduled in Bengaluru are subject to clearance from a committee set up by the Government of Karnataka. The committee will inspect the Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 13 and conduct a mock demonstration of match-day arrangements to assess the venue's readiness for hosting IPL games.