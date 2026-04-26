IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans' Bowlers Stifle Super Kings At Chepauk

Gujarat Titans' bowlers showcased a dominant performance, exploiting the pitch conditions to restrict Chennai Super Kings to a modest total in their IPL clash.

IPL 2026: GT vs CSK, SCORECARD

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans players celebrates the wicket of Urvil Patel of Chennai Super Kings. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Gujarat Titans' bowlers exploited the lively Chepauk pitch to stifle Chennai Super Kings' batting lineup.

CSK's batters struggled to adapt to the conditions, often opting for high-risk shots that led to miscued dismissals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 74 lent some respectability to CSK's total, but the team never found consistent rhythm.

Mohammed Siraj's steep bounce and Kagiso Rabada's accuracy caused early trouble for CSK's top order.

Late hitting from Kartik Sharma and Jamie Overton provided some impetus, but the damage had already been done by GT's disciplined bowling.

Bowlers calling the shots in a format dominated by big hitters is a rarity, but that script played out at Chepauk on Sunday as Gujarat Titans exploited a lively, bounce-friendly surface to stifle Chennai Super Kings before the hosts managed a late flourish to reach 158 for 7.

On a pitch that offered sharp carry, stroke-making demanded discretion and adaptability. Instead, CSK's batters often opted for high-risk shots without fully assessing conditions, and paid the price with a flurry of miscued dismissals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's Resilient Innings

IMAGE: CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with 74. Photograph: BCCI

Invited to bat, CSK never quite found rhythm but skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's maiden half-century (74 not out) of the current IPL season lent a semblance of respectability to the total in a season where 200-plus scores have become commonplace.

Gaikwad's knock came off 60 balls with six fours and four sixes after a laboured start.

Early Setbacks for Chennai Super Kings

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of Sanju Samson. Photograph: BCCI

The tone was set early by GT pacer Mohammed Siraj, who extracted steep bounce and forced errors.

Sanju Samson (11) began watchfully, negotiating the first over before opening up against Kagiso Rabada to bring up his 5000 IPL runs milestone. However, Rabada's bounce soon accounted for him as a hard slash outside off resulted in a faint edge that Jos Buttler pouched safely.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans players celebrates the wicket of Sarfaraz Khan off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj. Photograph: BCCI

The dismissal triggered a collapse. Urvil Patel (4) fell in the same Rabada over attempting an ambitious pull, while Sarfaraz Khan (0) succumbed to Siraj's extra lift, mistiming a short ball to offer a simple catch.

At 28 for 3 inside the Powerplay, CSK were already in trouble.

Middle Overs Struggle and Late Overs Push

IMAGE: Jamie Overton of Chennai Super Kings hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Gaikwad and Dewald Brevis (2) needed to rebuild, but the latter's impatience against spinner Manav Suthar led to his downfall, holing out after failing to get to the pitch of the ball.

The mounting wickets forced Gaikwad into a shell - an approach that, while understandable, further stalled the momentum. His reluctance to improvise allowed dot balls to pile up, with CSK reaching 50 only in the 12th over.

The skipper eventually broke free, taking on Arshad Khan and Jason Holder with a couple of towering sixes, but the acceleration came too late.

Titans' Bowling Strategy Proves Effective

IMAGE: Mohd Arshad Khan of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Shivam Dube. Photograph: BCCI

Shivam Dube, dropped thrice on 6, 11 and 22, struggled for fluency before Arshad cleaned him up.

Kartik Sharma (15) and Jamie Overton (18) provided late impetus with a few lusty hits, but the damage had already been done.

On a pitch that rewarded discipline and smart shot selection, Titans' bowlers executed their plans to perfection, while CSK's batters failed to read the conditions in time, a lapse that ultimately defined the innings.

Key Statistics:

Slowest 50s for Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL (By Balls):

49 vs GT, Chennai, 2026, April 26, 2026

45 vs KKR, Chennai, 2024

44 vs GT, Mumbai (Wankhede), 2022

44 vs PBKS, Chennai, 2024.

12 overs is the longest a team has taken to reach 50 this IPL. It is CSK’s second slowest team 50 after 12.1 overs vs RCB in Bengaluru in 2011.

Next Match:

April 26, 2026, 7.30 pm IST: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.