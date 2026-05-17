Gujarat Titans' Fielding Errors Prove Costly Against KKR

Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel blames sloppy fielding and dropped catches, particularly those of Finn Allen, for their defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring cricket match.

IMAGE: Mohd Arshad Khan of Gujarat Titans drops a catch during the IPL 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel attributed their loss to Kolkata Knight Riders to poor fielding and dropped catches.

Finn Allen capitalised on dropped catches, scoring a rapid 93 off 35 balls for KKR.

KKR posted their highest total of the season, piling up a huge 247/2 against Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel admitted their sloppy catching proved costly as they dropped as many as four catches, including two chances of Finn Allen, who made them pay with a blistering 35-ball 93 in a 29-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata, on Saturday.

KKR's Explosive Batting Performance

After Allen's explosive start, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (82 not out) and Cameron Green (52 not out) maintained the tempo as KKR posted their highest total of the season -- 247 for 2. In reply, GT finished on 218 for 4.

"I think catching is something which obviously made a huge difference," Patel said after the defeat.

"When you are playing high-scoring games and against quality batters, you don't get many opportunities. As soon as you get that opportunity, you have to make sure you catch the balls. I thought that was the difference."

Missed Opportunities Cost Gujarat Titans

GT fielders gave chances to all three KKR batters who scored fifties.

Allen was dropped 14 by Jason Holder at cover, and when the New Zealand batter was on on 33, Mohammed Siraj dropped a sitter. Allen went on to smash 93 off 35 balls.

Green, too, got a reprieve on 23 when Arshad Khan dropped him and even parried the ball to the boundary, while Raghuvanshi was dropped on 52.

Gujarat Titans' Playoff Qualification Scenario

Despite the defeat, GT remained second on the table with 16 points, though their playoff spot is yet to be sealed.

GT next face Chennai Super Kings in their final league game and Patel said the equation for qualification is straightforward.

"It's a simple scenario for us. We don't have to depend on other results," he said.

"If we win the next game, we qualify. It's as simple as that."

Confidence In Middle Order

Much of GT's success this season has revolved around the prolific opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, while questions have often been raised over the middle-order finishing.

Patel, however, dismissed concerns over their lower middle order and backed Washington Sundar's role as a finisher.

"We have won five games in a row and chased well in two-three of them. I don't think there is any issue," Patel said.

"Washington Sundar has scored a fifty and in the last four-five matches he has finished games for us without even getting out.

"Even today, we scored 220 while chasing 250. If the expectation is to score 300 runs, then no team is doing that. So I don't think we are struggling," he added.