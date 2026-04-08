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IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans' Captain Shubman Gill's New Look Sparks Buzz

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 22:54 IST

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Shubman Gill's return to the IPL 2026 saw him not only score a brilliant 70 runs but also debut a stylish new beard, sending social media into a frenzy as fans reacted to his fresh look and impressive form.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill's new look grabbed attention. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Shubman Gill returned to the Gujarat Titans after missing a game due to injury, scoring 70 runs off 45 balls.
  • Gill debuted a new beard style, which quickly became a trending topic on social media.
  • Fans reacted positively to Gill's new look, praising his style and charm.
  • Gill's performance and appearance provided fans with plenty to discuss during the IPL match.

IPL 2026 has been a bit of a roller-coaster for Gujarat Titans but when they stepped out at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, the spotlight was firmly on their captain, Shubman Gill.

After missing the previous game with a neck muscle spasm, Gill’s return wasn’t just about being back in the XI -- it was about making an impact.

 

And he did just that. Leading from the front, the GT skipper played a classy knock of 70 off 45 balls, mixing elegance with aggression as he struck four boundaries and five sixes. By the time Lungi Ngidi had him caught by Nitish Rana, Gill had already laid the foundation for GT’s imposing total of 210.

Gill's New Look Sparks Social Media Buzz

But it wasn’t just his batting that got people talking. Even before the first ball was bowled, the 26-year-old’s new look grabbed attention.

Sporting a sharp, well-groomed beard instead of his usual clean-shaven style, he brought a fresh, confident vibe to the field.

It didn’t take long for social media to catch on. His ‘beard look’ started trending across platforms.

Fans couldn’t stop talking about it. Many felt he looked better than ever, while others said the ‘prince’ was serving pure charm with his new style.

Some even pointed out that Gill had finally embraced a full beard and moustache, giving him a sharper, more commanding look.

Both in form and in style, Gill gave fans plenty to talk about.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

REDIFF CRICKET

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