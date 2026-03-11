HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans appoint Vijay Dahiya as assistant coach

March 11, 2026 21:38 IST

Vijay Dahiya

IMAGE: Vijay Dahiya was previously part of coaching/scouting teams of IPL sides Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Vijay Dahiya/Instagram 

Key Points

  • Former India wicketkeeper-batter Vijay Dahiya joins Gujarat Titans as assistant coach.
  • Dahiya brings extensive coaching experience from domestic cricket and the IPL, including guiding Delhi to a Ranji Trophy title.
  • The appointment follows Matthew Hayden's addition as batting coach.

Gujarat Titans named former India wicketkeeper-batter Vijay Dahiya as their new assistant coach ahead of the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League, further strengthening the franchise's coaching setup.

A respected figure in Indian cricket, Dahiya represented the country in 19 ODIs and two Tests and enjoyed a successful domestic career with Delhi before transitioning into coaching.

 

He later guided Delhi to the Ranji Trophy title in the 2007-08 season and has since built a strong coaching portfolio across domestic and IPL teams.

A strong coaching core group 

His appointment follows the recent addition of former Australia batting legend Matthew Hayden as batting coach, further bolstering the Titans' coaching group ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

Since making their debut in 2022, Gujarat Titans have emerged as one of the most consistent teams in the IPL, reaching the playoffs in three of their first four seasons and winning the title in their inaugural campaign.

With a strengthened coaching structure in place, the former champions will look to build on their strong track record as preparations for IPL 2026 gather momentum.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V

