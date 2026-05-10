Gujarat Titans a 'destructive bowling side with many apex predators'

Gujarat Titans' batting coach Matthew Hayden lauds the team's destructive bowling attack and top-order batsmen as key factors in their recent Indian Premier League success.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' Jason Holder and Rashid Khan celebrate the fall of a Rajasthan Royals wicket during the IPL match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Matthew Hayden praises Gujarat Titans' destructive bowling attack and solid top-order batsmen in the IPL.

Gujarat Titans have won four consecutive matches, moving into second place in the IPL standings.

The team's varied bowling attack includes Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Rashid Khan.

Gujarat Titans focus on consistency with top-order batsmen like Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan.

With his players beginning to peak at the right time in the Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans batting coach Matthew Hayden believes his squad possess a destructive bowling attack and is loaded with "apex predators" at the top of the order.

The Titans have won four matches on the trot, including a 77-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur Saturday, to move into second spot as the race for the play-offs intensifies.

Gujarat Titans' Strengths: A Dangerous Bowling Side

"It is a very good team. It is a dangerous bowling side, and that is what we have seen tonight. It can be a very destructive bowling side.

"We have just got so many apex predators at the top of the batting order, that one, two, three is such a solid unit," said Hayden, at the post-match press conference.

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The Titans also boast of a varied bowling attack that includes the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar and Sai Kishore.

"We did not even play Prasidh Krishna, another international player. We have got versatility as a side, and saw tonight with Sai Kishore. And we are starting to play with great confidence."

"Tonight was actually the first game as a coach that I thought like we put all of those departments together really nicely; so this win away from home was an important win for us," he added.

Consistency is Key for Gujarat Titans

IMAGE: Shubman Gill hit 9 fours and 3 sixes while scoring 84 off 44 balls. Photograph: BCCI

In the era of brutal power-hitting, GT have charted their own formula for success, relying on their top three of skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler to do the heavy lifting.

"Gujarat Titans have gone about this tournament their own way. They have constructed a line-up that revolves around consistency. Not exactly going to set the world on fire with star power."

Against RR, openers Sudharsan and Gill laid the platform for a huge total of 229/4 with a 118-run opening stand before Rahul Tewatia blazed his way to 14 off four balls.

The Importance of Batting Deep

The Australian batting great feels teams chasing targets in excess of 200 need to bat deeper, which the GT top 3 have managed to do.

"Well, tonight was a good example, right, of an exciting young talent in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He batted, got 30 runs at a strike rate of 300.

"But when you're chasing 220-odd, you need to bat longer and deeper. So the advantage that we have is that we get players, like the top three that you mentioned, who are striking at 150."

"As a batter, that is really hard, and they're doing it for a long period of time, they're constantly getting into the back half of the game, not just batting inside the powerplay.

"They're going right through with their fitness and their ability to be able to really play Test match-type cricket, and ODI cricket in particular."