IPL 2026: GT's Perfect Formula: Gill-Sudharsan Brilliance, Rashid's Ruthless Spell

Rashid Khan's tactical brilliance and four-wicket haul powered Gujarat Titans to a dominant win over Rajasthan Royals, signalling the spinner's return to peak IPL form after recent struggles.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill celebrate Rajasthan Royals' Shubham Dubey's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rashid Khan's 4/33 dismantled Rajasthan Royals' chase and sealed a 77 run win for Gujarat Titans.

The Afghan spinner used pace variation, stump-to-stump accuracy and tactical discipline rather than excessive turn.

Rashid's wickets of Dhruv Jurel and Donovan Ferreira in the same over shifted the game decisively.

Gujarat Titans posted 229/4 after Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan added a record 118-run opening partnership.

Gill and Sudharsan became the first all-Indian pair to score over 2,500 IPL runs together.

Rashid Khan delivered one of his most complete spells of IPL 2026 against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday.

His bowling was an exhibition of control, tactical variation and relentless wicket-taking that swung the match decisively in the Gujarat Titans' favour.

This, after Gujarat posted a daunting 229/4 thanks primarily to openers Shubman Gill (84 off 44) and Sai Sudharsan (55 off 36). They smashed 82 runs in the Powerplay, equalling GT's best ever Powerplay in the IPL.

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill during their 118-run opening stand. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

The duo put on a 118-run stand for the first wicket and in the process set a record.

Gill and Sudharsan are now the first-ever all-Indian pair in IPL history to score over 2,500 runs together. They are the third overall after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli-A B de Villiers (3,123 runs) and Virat Kohli-Chris Gayle (2,787 runs).

Gill and Sudharsan kept the scoreboard moving with an aggressive stand, consistently attacking the bowlers and denying Rajasthan Royals any chance to dictate terms.

However, Sudharsan later admitted that batting became increasingly difficult as the pitch slowed down, especially against cutters and spin in the latter stages of the innings.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan celebrates with Nishant Sindhu and Sai Kishore on dismissing Rajasthan Royals' Donovan Ferreira. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

After the GT openers' aggressive batting saw them amass 229, Rajasthan's chase initially threatened to explode through 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The Royals raced to 26 for 2 inside four overs in the Powerplay. Things quickly went south from there as the hosts lost three wickets inside the Powerplay, but they still had hope despite early wickets.

That changed the moment Rashid entered the attack.

Rashid's spell of 4/33 was all about timing and disruption. He broke Rajasthan's momentum immediately after the Powerplay by dismissing Dhruv Jurel, who had looked capable of anchoring the chase after Sooryavanshi's dismissal.

Jurel batted with disdain, racing to 24 off 10, But Rashid got the better of him as Jurel went to cut a googly which went under his bat and hit the off stump.

In the same over, Rashid removed Donovan Ferreira. Pressure turned to panic almost instantly as they were reduced to 91 for 5 in 7.5 overs.

The key aspect of Rashid's bowling was his pace variation and accuracy. Instead of relying only on sharp turn, he attacked the stumps consistently and varied his speed cleverly on a Jaipur surface that offered grip but not excessive spin. He bowled balls that come into the left-hander making it harder for the likes of Ravindra Jadeja to counter.

After the match, Rashid himself explained that he realised from the very first ball there was assistance available if he kept hitting the right areas. He consciously avoided bowling too wide because that would have allowed RR batters easy singles and boundary options.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel bowled by Rashid Khan. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Technically, Rashid looked closer to his peak rhythm than at any point in the last two IPL seasons. His quicker deliveries rushed batters for time, while the slower balls held slightly on the pitch, creating indecision. That contrast was especially visible against Shubham Dubey and Ravindra Jadeja, both of whom struggled to line him up once he settled into his lengths.

An equally important factor was his use of middle-over pressure. Rajasthan were already chasing above 11 runs per over, and Rashid's wickets meant they could never stabilise. Every attempt to counterattack brought another mistake. His dismissal of Jadeja for 38 effectively ended the contest because RR lost their only set batter capable of batting deep.

Another under-rated aspect of Rashid's spell was how it complemented Gujarat's pace attack. Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada removed the aggressive top-order batters, but Rashid ensured RR never rebuilt. Jason Holder then cleaned up the lower order. It was a coordinated bowling effort, with Rashid operating as the middle-overs enforcer.

Statistically, Rashid's spell was among the best middle-over performances of IPL 2026. His four wickets came at critical junctures, his economy stayed under control despite the high-scoring conditions, and he removed three players capable of accelerating against spin.

IMAGE: Jason Holder and Rashid Khan celebrate Jofra Archer's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Most importantly, Rashid's spell felt symbolic of a return to dominance. Rather than relying purely on mystery, he bowled with tactical intelligence, rhythm and control.

He now has 15 wickets in 11 matches so far this season. His figures of 4 for 33 are his 3rd best after 4 for 24 vs Lucknow Super Giants in Pune in 2022 and 4 for 30 vs Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede in 2023.

Saturday's performance also carried significance beyond one match. Questions had been raised earlier in IPL 2026 about whether Rashid's 'mystery factor' had faded following his back surgery and inconsistent rhythm over the last two seasons. Against Rajasthan, however, he looked physically sharper and more confident through the crease.

'This year, I have been more consistent. So happy with that...I feel if I pitched it in the right areas, I would get wickets,' Rashid said after the match.

'After my surgery, I took only two months to get back onto the field. At that time, I made a huge mistake by coming back too soon. Last year, when the IPL was over, I took two to three months off and worked on my fitness. The rhythm I bowl with through the crease was something I was missing.'