IPL 2026: GT's Mr Reliable Delivers Yet Another Big Stand

Shubman Gill's consistent century partnerships are proving crucial for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL, solidifying his role as a premier batter and driving the team's success.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill's contributions are vital to Gujarat Titans' batting lineup. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shubman Gill has been involved in 11 of Gujarat Titans' 13 century partnerships since the team's IPL inception in 2022.

Gill scored 70 runs off 45 balls against Delhi Capitals, forming a 104-run partnership with Washington Sundar.

Seven of Gill's century partnerships have been with Sai Sudharsan, highlighting their strong opening partnership for Gujarat Titans.

Shubman Gill is approaching 4,000 runs in the IPL, showcasing his consistent performance and batting prowess.

Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans skipper, has been emerging as the partnership-batter for his franchise, getting involved in his 11th century partnership for the franchise during his side's Indian Premier League clash against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

Gill, who scored a scintillating 45-ball 70, with four boundaries and five sixes, had a 104-run stand with Washington Sundar, who notably went on to score his first-ever IPL fifty.

Since the franchise's inception in 2022, they have had 13 century partnership and Gill has been involved in 11 of these, highlighting his role as the premier batter for the Titans.

Seven of these stands have come with Sai Sudharsan, his opening partner, two with Wriddhiman Saha and once each with Vijay Shankar and Washington.

The two non-Gill partnerships for GT have been: 119 runs between Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford at Ahmedabad in the last season, and 106* runs between David Miller and Hardik Pandya in the 2022 edition qualifier one against RR.

Shubman Gill's IPL Milestone

Gill is also just 25 runs away from completing 4,000 runs in the IPL. In 120 matches and 117 innings, he has made 3,975 runs at an average of 39.75 and a strike rate of 139.03, including four centuries and 27 fifties.