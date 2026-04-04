IPL 2026: GT vs RR: Royals snatch thrilling last-ball win over GT

IMAGE: Tushar Deshpande celebrates the wicket of Rashid Khan. Photograph: BCCI

Tushar Deshpande bowled a magnificent final over by landing six consecutive deliveries on either blockhole or wide yorker length in an exhibition of high-class bowling as Rajasthan Royals edged out Gujarat Titans by six runs in an IPL humdinger in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

This was Royals' second successive win in the tournament while the Ashish Nehra coached GT team has now lost two matches in a row.

Riding on half-centuries from Dhruv Jurel (75 off 42 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (55 off 36 balls ), Royals scored 210 for 6 in their 20 overs.

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Despite Sai Sudharsan's 73 which oozed class, GT were staring down the barrel at 161 for 7 before Kagiso Rabada (23 not out) and stand-in skipper Rashid Khan (24) took the team close to a win with 10 needed off the final over.

But Deshpande had other ideas as he started the final over with a wide but then was on target with three singles and a wide fuller delivery that Rashid conceded a dot. In the end, only four runs were scored and the Titans would feel that they let it slip big time after a solid opening stand.

With Shubman Gill absent due to spasms, Sai Sudharsan (73 off 44 balls) had a new partner in debutant Kumar Kushagra (18 off 14 balls) but it was the Tamil Nadu man who did bulk of the scoring in the 78-run opening stand. When it came to sheer elegance and grace, Sudharsan hardly has any peers among the new breed of T20 batters.

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the dismissal Shahrukh Khan. Photograph: BCCI

Even the sixes that he hit -- three apart from nine boundaries --, seemed like caressed through the orbit. For Kushagra, it was about playing the second fiddle. However once Sudharsan was snapped by Bishnoi with a half-tracker, suddenly, GT lost track with the leg-spinner tormenting them with altered length and variations.

From 107 for 1, suddenly, they were reeling at 133 for 5 and subsequently became 161 for 7 with all recognised batters back in the hut.

However Rabada and Rashid had other ideas as they launched brutal yet swift counter-attack which wasn't enough in the end.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Dhruv Jurel's aggressive and calculated innings of 75 off 42 balls was instrumental in Rajasthan Royals reaching a challenging total.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided a rapid start for Rajasthan Royals, forming a dominant opening partnership.

Ashok Sharma impressed for Gujarat Titans with his pace, consistently bowling over 145 kmph, showcasing potential as a future pace prospect.

The Jaiswal-Sooryavanshi pair's scoring rate is among the highest in IPL history for partnerships with over 500 runs.

Rajasthan Royals capitalised on the pace and bounce of the pitch to score effectively during the Powerplay overs.

Sai Sudharsan’s classy 73 anchored Gujarat Titans’ chase. Kagiso Rabada (23*) and stand-in skipper Rashid Khan (24) brought GT close, needing 10 off the final over.

Deshpande stayed unflappable, executing precise yorkers and dot balls to concede just 4 runs, sealing a nail-biting Royals win.

Earlier, Dhruv Jurel beautifully merged aggression and discretion in his 42-ball 75 to guide Rajasthan Royals to a challenging 210 for 6 against Gujarat Titans after the opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set up the platform.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal in action. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

In the RR innings, Jaiswal looked like getting back into the groove with a 55 off 36 balls after 'Boy Wonder' Sooryavanshi smashed 18-ball 31 in an opening stand of 70 in just 6.2 overs.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Jurel seemed settled in his new role as No. 3 and showed that there is place for conventional shots and yet can strike at more than 150. The pick-up pull off Ashok Sharma after completing his fifty was a delight -- a testimony to his strong core and good hands. He hit five maximums and an equal number of boundaries.

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Gujarat Titans' Promising Pace Bowler

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Riyan Parag. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

For Gujarat Titans, Ashok Sharma (1/37 in 4 overs), in only his second IPL game, emerged as the 'Next big pace hope' having clocked 154.2 clicks and consistently bowling northwards of 145 kmph. But BCCI coaches would need to be careful as there are stories of Mayank Yadav and Umran Malik to learn from.

Jurel's knock was a throwback to the good old early days of IPL where there was one person who would hold the innings together before throwing the kitchen sink at the opposition. A six off Rashid Khan over deep mid-wicket after dancing down the track was the highlight of his innings.

With no Shubman Gill in the playing eleven due to muscle spasms, Royals skipper Riyan Parag rightly decided to bat and the crack opening pair didn't disappoint either.

Dominant Opening Partnership

Sooryavanshi-Jaiswal pair may still be pretty new having come together last year but a piece of statistic by 'Cricviz' would indicate how dominant they have been.

Out of 113 pairs in IPL history with 500-plus runs together, Jaiswal and Suryavanshi stand out with a scoring rate of 12.04 runs per over and are third in the list behind Travis Head-Abhishek Sharma (12.57) and Sunil Narine-Phil Salt (12.46).

With the quartet of Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasish Krishna and Ashok all extracting extra bounce and pace off the surface, shot-making during the Powerplay overs became easy as batters could just use the pace.

The fearless Sooryavanshi started with a flurry of boundaries, including one off Rabada lofted over mid-off. The stand-out shot was a last-minute adjustment off a short ball from Ashok that he cut uppishly for a six.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan celebrates with Rahul Tewatia after taking the wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, caught out by Glenn Phillips. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

It was Rashid, who dismissed Sooryavanshi, who played one shot too many but Jurel-Jaiswal added another 56 for the second wicket.

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Key statistics

Fastest Bowlers in IPL 2026

154.2 kmph - Ashok Sharma (Gujarat Titans)

150.9 kmph - Anrich Nortje (Lucknow Super Giants)

149.7 kmph - Kartik Tyagi (Kolkata Knight Riders)

149.1 kmph - Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans)

145.6 kmph - Jamie Overton (Chennai Super Kings)

Next Matches

April 5, 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad, 3.30pm IST

April 5, 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru, 7.30pm IST