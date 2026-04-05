IPL 2026 GT vs RR: Rashid Khan reveals where GT lost the match

Gujarat Titans' captain Rashid Khan blames a crucial middle-order collapse for their IPL 2026 defeat against Rajasthan Royals, emphasising the need for batsmen to adapt to game situations and maintain momentum.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan celebrates with Rahul Tewatia. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Gujarat Titans lost to Rajasthan Royals in a close IPL 2026 match due to a middle-order batting collapse.

Rashid Khan, standing in for injured Shubman Gill, highlighted the importance of maintaining momentum and adapting to match situations.

Sai Sudharsan's impressive innings and late efforts from Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada were not enough to secure victory for Gujarat Titans.

Rashid Khan expressed optimism for improvement and hopes Shubman Gill will recover for the next IPL 2026 game.

Gujarat Titans stand-in captain Rashid Khan rued the team losing back-to-back wickets after they lost their second consecutive Indian Premier League 2026 match in what was a thrilling encounter against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

Despite a valiant effort from GT's Sai Sudharsan (73 runs) and a late surge from the Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada with the bat, RR spinner Ravi Bishnoi's four-wicket haul proved to be the difference. The match went down to the wire as GT required 11 runs in the final over, but RR's Tushar Deshpande kept his cool and only conceded four runs and also took the wicket of Rashid (24 runs off 16 balls), who combined for a 43-run partnership with Rabada (unbeaten 23 off 16 balls).

Rashid Khan's Post-Match Analysis

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rashid, who stood in for designated captain Shubman Gill as the latter missed out due to a muscle spasm, said the Gujarat Titans performed well with both bat and ball initially, but losing quick wickets in the middle overs cost them momentum, ultimately affecting their ability to finish the chase. Notably, GT lost Glenn Phillips (3), Washington Sundar (4), Rahul Tewatia (12) and Shaheukh Khan (11) in quick succession during their chase.

"We bowled really well, especially after the way they started. We started well with the bat as well. Then, we lost back-to-back wickets and that put us on the back foot. That period of time, we lost the momentum. On a wicket like this, 9-10 per over is not a hard job. The boundaries were coming. We just lost few quick wickets in that period and that did not allow us to keep momentum till the end," he said.

Focus on Improvement and Shubman Gill's Recovery

Rashid said the middle order must adapt better to match situations and learn from mistakes. He admitted Tushar Deshpande bowled well in the final over and felt he could have capitalised on a loose delivery. He remained optimistic about improvement and expressed hope that Shubman Gill would recover in time for the next game.

"Everyone has their own game plan. Just to make sure you read the conditions and requirement of the game. Too early, we will learn from our mistakes and come back stronger. (Final over discussions) The discussion was we just needed to hit one boundary. Tushar bowled some exceptional yorkers. But the one ball he missed, I should have hit that for six. Just need to stay calm. It is going to be a long tournament. We learn from it and come back stronger. (On Gill's injury) Hopefully, he will be alright for the next game," Rashid said.