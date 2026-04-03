IPL 2026, GT vs RR preview: All eyes on Sooryavanshi as Royals battle with Titans in Ahmedabad

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans clash in the IPL match in Ahmedabad, on Saturday, where young talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is up against a formidable pace attack.

Key Points Young talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi faces a tough test against the pace attack of Rabada, Krishna, and Siraj.

Gujarat Titans' top order, including Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, needs to improve their scoring rate.

Rajasthan Royals' bowling attack, featuring Burger and Archer, aims to put pressure on the Titans' batting lineup.

The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch is expected to favour batsmen, potentially leading to a high-scoring match.

Questions linger about Rajasthan Royals' team dynamics and captaincy decisions.

A pace attack comprising Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj does bear an intimidating look, but the troika will have its task cut out when the face 'Boy Wonder' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on a batting featherbed, with Rajasthan Royals starting as favourites against Gujarat Titans in the IPL match, in Ahmedabad, on Saturday.

Season 2 of 'Vaibhav Kand' started with the 15-year-old demolishing the Chennai Super Kings attack with a 15-ball-50. However, that was in a chase of 127, and against a poor quality domestic attack.

On Saturday, at the Narendra Modi stadium, Sooryavanshi will once again try to meet fire with fire, but there will be three international bowlers of repute in Rabada, Siraj and Prasidh, who would like to test the batting flagbearer for the 'Gen Alpha'.

For Titans skipper Shubman Gill, one expects that he will take a few more prudent decisions unlike the opener in Mullanpur, where Siraj was given only two overs and Prasidh was introduced as late as the 13th over.

On the batting front, the track at the Modi stadium is expected to be a paradise where one can hit through the line. The trend in the tournament so far has been to chase and Rajasthan Royals, with Nandre Burger and Jofra Archer, two tearaway quicks at its disposal, would like to ask probing questions to Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler first up.

Titans' Batting Concerns

The problem with the GT line-up is their top three batters, who aren't exactly scoring at 200 plus strike-rate. Skipper Gill (39 off 27 balls) and Buttler (38 off 33 balls) didn't look in their element against Punjab Kings at Mullanpur. Sudharsan (13 off 11 balls) is also trying to get into the groove post an injury break.

It doesn't help either that the top three, on whom the Titans batting hinges, haven't exactly been in great touch and are fighting their own little demons. Worse, their Indian middle order, comprising Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia, don't inspire confidence of the highest order.

Washington, a player highly-rated for his multi-dimensional skills and was also recently a part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad, has been an enigma in this format. With 529 runs and a batting strike-rate of 125 over 67 IPL games in the past decade, along with 40 wickets at an economy rate of 7.71, the Tamil Nadu man in the shortest format has been at best a bits and pieces cricketer who does not fit any particular role or slot.

Against Rajasthan Royals, the Titans, if they bat first, need to score at least 220 to give their bowlers a chance to attack Sooryavanshi and if they chase need to restrict the opposition within 200. Their 'death' overs batting over the past two seasons haven't exactly been very impressive.

Tewatia, who rarely bowls even for his state team Haryana, hasn't looked like attacking from the word go. Shahrukh has serious technical issues against good bowling and it is baffling that a coach of Ashish Nehra's calibre hasn't found a good replacement.

Rajasthan Royals' Strategy

As far as Royals are concerned, the team looks pretty good on paper despite lingering questions on meritocracy being sent for a toss while appointing Assam's Riyan Parag as captain of the side overlooking India stars like Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel.

How the batting fares on pressure days will determine how Royals will be doing this season -- their last season under the erstwhile management before the Kal Somani-led consortium takes over from the next year.

Head to Head

Gujarat Titans hold a dominant head to head record against Rajasthan Royals, with six victories from eight matches played. The two teams won one game each last year in IPL 2025.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad could be another dream wicket for the batters, with the average score at 216 runs. The pacers have taken majority of the wickets as compared to spinners here -- 44 wickets have fallen to pace as compared to 19 against spin in the last five matches.

Dew could be a factor with teams preferring to chase on a wicket expected to remain the same throughout the contest.

Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Riyan Parag (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma.

Match Info

April 5, 2026 at 7.30 pm: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 7.30pm IST, while JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.