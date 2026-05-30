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Shubman Gill Celebrates Match-Winning Century With Parents

By REDIFF CRICKET
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May 30, 2026 09:26 IST

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Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill celebrates with his parents Lakhwinder Singh Gill and Keart Gill after winning the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match against Rajasthan Royals on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Shubman Gill smashed 53-ball 104 as Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in Qualifier 2.
  • Gill is the first captain to hit a century in the IPL playoffs.
  • Titans registered the highest run chase in the IPL playoffs.

A jubilant Shubman Gill celebrated with his proud parents after Gujarat Titans outclassed Rajasthan Royals to enter the IPL 2026 final, in Mullanpur, on Friday.

Gill led from the front with the bat, stroking a brilliant 104 from 53 balls, as Titans comfortably chased down Royals' 214/6 to register an emphatic seven-wicket victory with eight balls to spare.

Gill is the first captain to hit a century in the IPL playoffs, while Titans registered the highest run chase in the last four stage of the Indian Premier League.

Shubman Gill

After the match, the 26-year-old celebrated the famous win with his parents -- father Lakhwinder Singh and mother Keart Gill -- who were in attendance at the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Mullanpur.

Gill-led Gujarat Titans will take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

 

Incredibly, this is the third final for Gujarat Titans in five seasons. They won the IPL title in their debut season in 2022 before finishing runners up next season. They also made it to the playoffs in IPL 2025 last year.

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