IPL 2026: GT vs RCB Preview: Titans face red-hot Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Gujarat Titans face a crucial test against the in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL match, as both teams vie for a vital win.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' batting relies heavily on Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Gujarat Titans are seeking consistency after a mixed performance in the IPL season so far.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in excellent form, having secured six victories in eight matches.

RCB's bowling attack, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, poses a significant threat.

The previous encounter saw RCB comfortably chase down a target of 206 against Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans face a stern test against a red-hot Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday, searching for some much needed consistency.

At the halfway stage of the tournament, Gujarat Titans find themselves stuck in mid-table with four wins and as many losses from eight games.

In contrast, defending champions RCB have been in imperious form, registering six victories in eight matches.

Key Players and Strategies for RCB

RCB's new ball duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood has wreaked havoc in tandem. While Bhuvneshwar has turned back the clock with his swing masterclass, Hazlewood has troubled the batters with Test match lengths targeting the outside edge.

Add to that, the challenge of facing Krundal Pandya and his barrage of variations in the middle overs.

Gujarat Titans' Reliance on Top Order

GT have been labelled as top heavy with Sai Sudharsan, captain Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler again scoring the bulk of the runs. Washington Sundar has proved himself in the middle order while finishers like Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia have not set the stage on fire yet.

Jason Holder has been accommodated in the middle-order to lend more potency.

Previous Encounter and Home Ground Advantage

Both sides met only a week ago at the Chinnaswamy with RCB comfortably chasing down 206 with seven balls to spare. GT have also not been able to dominate at home, having lost two of their three games at Motera.

Jacob Bethell's Potential Impact

RCB are favourites to win the game but there is always room for improvement. Jacob Bethell, who played the last two games due to injury to fellow Englishman Phil Salt, was not able to make an impact.

The highly rated star would be itching to make a statement on Thursday night while batting alongside Virat Kohli.

Bethell displayed his special talent during the preceding T20 World Cup and it is only a matter of time before he unleashes his wide range of strokes on the opposition.

RCB totally annihilated Delhi Capitals in their previous game and that will only add to their confidence.

"It's very important to follow your routines because you know it's still a long way to go, but I think we are just taking one game at a time. And the positive is, as I mentioned last game also, that different players coming up and doing it for the team, I think that's a good sign for us," said RCB Rajat Patidar after the big win in Delhi.

Head to Head

RCB and GT have met seven times in the IPL, with RCB leading 4–3. The contests have been closely fought, with RCB’s highest score against GT being 206 (lowest 169), while GT’s best is 205 and their lowest 147.

Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch generally favours batting, with good bounce and the ball coming nicely onto the bat. There is some assistance for bowlers too—pacers can get early movement, while spinners may find slight grip and turn as the game progresses. Hit-the-deck bowling also tends to be effective here.

In the previous match, Mumbai Indians struggled in the powerplay but finished strongly with the bat. Their bowlers then exploited the conditions brilliantly, bowling Gujarat Titans out for just 100 with disciplined hard-length bowling. Spinners like Mitchell Santner, AM Ghazanfar, and Rashid Khan also made good use of the surface.

Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Rahul Tewatia

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Mangesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Impact Player: Jacob Bethell

Match info

April 30, 2026 (7.30pm IST): Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Where to Watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 7.30pm IST, while JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.