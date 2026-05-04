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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: 4/24: How Holder Sank Punjab With Fiery Spell

IPL 2026: 4/24: How Holder Sank Punjab With Fiery Spell

By AADHARSH A V
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 04, 2026 06:24 IST

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Showing exceptional control and accuracy, Jason Holder bowled five dot balls and conceded just three boundaries while picking up four key wickets in his quota of four overs.

Jason Holder

IMAGE: Jason Holder celebrates Shreyas Iyer's wicket during the Gujarat Titans-Punjab Kings encounter in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 3, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Jason Holder starred with 4/24, breaking the core of Punjab's batting line-up.
  • He used pace variation and hard lengths to exploit the conditions effectively.
  • Holder's second straight Player of the Match award underlines his rich form.
 

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Jason Holder delivered a match-winning spell to guide his side to a tense four-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

Holder returned figures of 4 for 24, earning the Player of the Match award for the second game in a row after his earlier performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

On a pitch offering pace and bounce, the West Indian used his height and control to troubling effect, varying his length and pace to dismantle Punjab's middle order.

Sent in to bat first, Punjab were rocked early by GT's new-ball pair of Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada, slipping to 2 for 2 and later 35 for 3.

Seam, bounce and control power match-winning spell

Jason Holder

IMAGE: Jason Holder celebrates with Rashid Khan after dismissing Marcus Stoinis. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Introduced just after the Powerplay, Holder struck immediately, removing Nehal Wadhera for a duck with his third delivery. Bowling a back-of-a-length delivery outside off stump, he forced an edge which was brilliantly caught by wicket-keeper Jos Buttler diving to his left.

Holder kept things tight, conceding just six runs in his first two overs, and soon accounted for Punjab Skipper and their batting mainstay Shreyas Iyer. Another back-of-a-length ball, angling in with extra bounce, saw Iyer misjudge the line and drag the ball onto his stumps, leaving Punjab in deep trouble.

Though Marcus Stoinis briefly counterattacked with consecutive boundaries, Holder had the final say. In the 18th over, he dismissed the Australian with a slower short-of-length delivery that resulted in a mistimed pull, safely caught by Washington Sundar at long-on.

Holder then struck again off the very next ball, removing Xavier Bartlett to be on a hat-trick. Bowling from wide of the crease, he angled the ball in, which nipped back slightly to beat the inside edge and crash into the stumps.

Showing exceptional control and accuracy, Holder bowled five dot balls and conceded just three boundaries in his quota of four overs. His 4/24 is the best bowling figures for Titans against Punjab, making the effort even more memorable.

Holder's fine form augurs well for Titans

Jason Holder

IMAGE: Jason Holder celebrates Nehal Wadhera's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

His disciplined spell ensured Punjab were restricted to a modest total, giving Gujarat a manageable target of 164. Though Holder contributed just five runs with the bat, his impact with the ball proved decisive as Gujarat completed three successive wins to consolidate their position in the top half of the table with 12 points from 10 games.

Acquired for Rs 7 crore (Rs 70 million) at the 2026 mini-auction in a bid to bolster their middle order after Sherfane Rutherford's departure, the 34-year-old Barbadian has so far delivered the goods for the Titans, with his ability to exploit conditions and deliver at key moments making him a vital asset in their campaign.

AADHARSH A V

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